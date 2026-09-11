McDo Fry Fest Turns Il Corso into a Celebration of Cebu's Fry Lovers

The Il Corso branch was among only a select number of McDonald’s stores nationwide chosen to host the simultaneous celebration, bringing together Cebu’s thriving community of fry enthusiasts. Guests who secured tickets through the McDonald’s App were treated not only to unlimited fries and a large Coke but also to a limited-edition fries pouch, making the gathering both a culinary experience and collector’s event.

The event reflected McDonald’s growing emphasis on creating memorable experiences instead of simply serving meals. Music, games, and interactive activities energized the venue, while participants eargerly returned for refill after refill, celebrating the brand’s iconic World Famous fries with fellow fans.

For many attendees, Fry Fest became more than an opportunity to enjoy unlimited food. It offered a chance to reconnect with friends, meet fellow fries lovers, and create memories centered around a shared appreciation for one of McDonald’s signature products. The vibrant atmosphere highlighted how food can bring communities together through simple but meaningful experiences.

McDo Fry Fest also marked the culmination of the company's nationwide "FryDay" celebrations that followed National Fries Day in July. According to McDonald's Philippines, the event was designed to unite the country's growing community of fry lovers through a unique, in-person experience held simultaneously across participating stores nationwide.

As the event concluded, smiles lingered as much as the unmistakable scent of freshly cooked fries. For Cebuano attendees, the inaugural McDo Fry Fest was not merely about eating unlimited fries—it was about celebrating shared moments, creating lasting memories, and proving that sometimes the simplest comfort food can bring people together in the most unforgettable way. (SPONSORED CONTENT)