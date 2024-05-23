MCIA bags major awards at ACI World Annual General Assembly

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) bagged two major awards during the recently concluded Airports Council International (ACI) World Annual General Assembly held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

MCIA garnered the Platinum Award for Green Airport Category, the highest and most prestigious award for the 8M-15M airport category, as well as the Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 1 during the ACI Awards last May 22, 2024.

Both awards recognized MCIA’s excellence in airport management and service delivery.

The ACI World Annual General Assembly is a highly respected event in the aviation industry, bringing together airport leaders from around the globe to celebrate outstanding achievements in various categories.

“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion of every member of the MCIAA team. We are committed to continually enhancing the passenger experience and maintaining the highest standards of airport operations,” said MCIAA General Manager and CEO Julius G. Neri Jr.

Neri said the recent success by MCIA is a testament of the successful synergy between Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority and its PPP partner, AGMCAC.

MCIA’s recognition at the ACI World Annual General Assembly underscores its role as a key player in the global aviation industry, particularly as a major gateway destination in the Philippines. (PR)