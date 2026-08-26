MCIA becomes only PH airport to achieve ACA Level 2 certification

MACTAN-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has become the only airport in the Philippines to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 2 – Reduction, further strengthening its commitment to cutting carbon emissions and advancing sustainable airport operations.

The latest recognition marks a significant step in MCIA’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve its long-term target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The ACA is a global carbon management certification program for airports that provides a framework for measuring emissions, establishing reduction targets and implementing initiatives to lower carbon output.

MCIA’s achievement at Level 2 means the airport has progressed beyond measuring its carbon footprint and is now demonstrating measurable reductions in emissions through its operations. (DPC)