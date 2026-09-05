MCIA Ceb Connects serves over 500,000

MORE than 500,000 passengers have passed through Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s (MCIA) Ceb Connects facility since it started operations in April 2025.

The milestone represents a 48 percent increase in passenger transfers since the service was launched, according to Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. (Acac), which operates the airport.

Ceb Connects is intended to simplify flight connections for eligible passengers by allowing them to transfer between domestic and international flights without having to retrieve and re-check their baggage.

The facility recorded an average utilization rate of 73 percent for domestic and international transfers. MCIA said its current minimum connecting time is 35 minutes for domestic connections and 60 minutes for international connections.

Connectivity

Ricia Montejo, MCIA general manager at Acac, said the growing use of the facility reflects passenger demand for quicker and simpler connections.

“The strong adoption of Ceb Connects shows that modern travelers demand efficiency, speed and absolute peace of mind when choosing a layover hub,” said Montejo.

She also credited coordination with the Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, Office for Transportation Security and Bureau of Quarantine for supporting the transfer process.

The transfer service was initially launched through a partnership between two private airlines, with international-to-domestic transfers introduced first, followed by domestic-to-international transfers at a later date.

The program subsequently expanded to include additional participating airlines, with new carriers joining at different stages throughout 2025 and 2026.

The latest additions were also enabled for both international-to-domestic and domestic-to-international transfers, further broadening the scope and coverage of the service.

With the addition of more airlines, MCIA said passengers have more options for connecting through Cebu without undergoing the usual baggage re-checking process for eligible transfers.

The airport operator said it will continue to work on transfer processing and expand the number of participating airlines.

The latest figures come as MCIA continues to develop Ceb Connects as part of its transfer operations for passengers connecting between domestic and international flights. / DPC