MCIA, China Airport forge growth pact

PRIVATELY-run Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is strengthening its ties with a major airport in southeastern China as part of efforts to expand air connectivity, attract more visitors and investments, and reinforce Cebu’s position as a key gateway in the Philippines.

In a statement, MCIA operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports recently signed a cooperation agreement with Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport in Fujian Province, China, establishing a quarterly working committee that will focus on route development, technology sharing and operational collaboration.

The partnership comes just months after the resumption of direct flights between Cebu and Quanzhou through Xiamen Airlines on March 29, 2026, restoring a crucial air link between two regions with longstanding economic and cultural ties.

The stronger connectivity with Chinese cities could support the recovery and expansion of tourism arrivals while opening opportunities for increased trade, business travel and investment flows into Cebu and neighboring provinces.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports chief executive officer Athanasios Titonis said the collaboration seeks to maximize the benefits of the restored air route and deepen cooperation between the two gateway airports.

Under the agreement, MCIA, Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport and Xiamen Airlines will regularly exchange best practices and explore joint initiatives aimed at improving airport operations and expanding passenger traffic. Areas of cooperation include the use of artificial intelligence to improve airport efficiency, commercial and route development, and measures to strengthen operational resilience and sustainability.

The initiative is expected to support Cebu’s growing role as a regional aviation hub, particularly as international travel demand continues to recover and airlines seek new growth markets across Asia.

Tourism stakeholders have long identified China as one of the Philippines’ most important source markets. Improved connectivity between Cebu and key Chinese cities is seen as critical to attracting more leisure travelers, business visitors and investors to Central Visayas.

Titonis noted that Cebu and Fujian already share deep historical links, which were further formalized through a sister-province relationship established in 2018 to promote cooperation in tourism, culture, trade and economic development.

The airport operator said the partnership reinforces MCIA’s broader strategy of expanding international connectivity and leveraging aviation infrastructure to drive economic activity in the Visayas and Mindanao. / KOC