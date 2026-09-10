MCIA earns back-to-back ACI nod

MACTAN-CEBU International Airport (MCIA) has been named among the best airports in Asia-Pacific for passenger experience for the second consecutive year and has advanced to Level 3 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

MCIA received the recognition in the 5–15 million passengers category during the ACI Airport Experience Summit 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey. It is also the first and only airport in the Philippines to reach Level 3 of the customer experience accreditation, according to MCIA.

Operational takeover

The latest recognition marks MCIA’s second consecutive ACI Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards distinction under the management of Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Airports, which took over airport operations in 2024. MCIA first received the award in 2025.

“These recognitions affirm our commitment to making every journey through MCIA a positive and meaningful experience,” AIC Vice President and Head of Airports Rafael Aboitiz said.

ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation assesses how airports manage passenger experience across areas including passenger understanding, performance measurement, service design, innovation and collaboration.

Accreditation strategy

Level 3 is awarded to airports that have implemented an advanced customer experience strategy involving passengers, employees and customer experience professionals.

The ASQ awards are based on ACI’s standardized passenger surveys, which gather feedback on travelers’ experiences across more than 50 airport touchpoints.

MCIA said the latest recognitions follow investments in infrastructure, technology, operations and passenger experience since AIC Airports took over airport operations.

Regional benchmark

AIC Airports Chief Executive Officer Athanasios Titonis said MCIA’s customer experience performance serves as a benchmark for the operator’s other airports.

“The customer experience at MCIA sets the benchmark for service excellence across AIC Airports’ portfolio, with the same commitment to putting passengers first to be carried forward at Bohol-Panglao International Airport and Laguindingan International Airport,” Titonis said.

Titonis also credited the partnership with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, the Department of Transportation and other government agencies in improving the airport’s competitiveness.

The recognitions highlight MCIA’s continuing efforts to improve passenger service as it serves as a major international gateway for Cebu and the Central Visayas. / DPC