MCIA expands routes as holiday travel builds

THE country’s second busiest airport, the Aboitiz-led Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is ramping up its network with new domestic and international routes ahead of the peak holiday season, a move expected to lift passenger volumes close to pre-pandemic levels and cement Cebu’s status as a regional hub.

The airport handled 11.3 million passengers last year and expects to close 2025 with close to 12 million and around 600,000 passenger transfers, said Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. (ACAC). MCIA projects steady growth into 2026, targeting no less than 13 million total travelers.

On Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, MCIA mounted “Festival of Flights” to unveil a wave of new routes and airline partners that will boost connectivity from Cebu to key regional and long-haul destinations. These new routes and flights are:

• AirAsia’s Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, twice daily starting Nov. 15, 2025

• AirAsia’s Cebu to Macau, thrice weekly starting Nov. 15, 2025

• Firefly Airlines’ Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, five times weekly starting Dec. 2, 2025

• Jetstar Airways’ Cebu to Brisbane, Australia, thrice weekly starting Dec. 3, 2025

• AirAsia’s Cebu to Davao, 18 times weekly starting Nov. 15, 2025

• AirAsia’s Cebu to Caticlan, 11 times weekly starting Nov. 15, 2025

• AirAsia’s Cebu to Iloilo, four times weekly starting Nov. 15, 2025

• Philippine Airlines’ Cebu to Calbayog, four times weekly starting Oct. 26, 2025

Titonis said several more routes are opening soon.

“These new services will carry us past this year’s momentum and set us up for steady growth into next year,” he said.

On Friday, Sept. 26, Philippine Airlines announced it is bringing back Cebu-Guam in December. The flag carrier will launch thrice-weekly nonstop flights between Cebu and Guam starting Dec. 16, 2025.

On the other hand, Vietnam Airlines will also launch a new nonstop route from Hanoi to Cebu starting Dec. 1 or 2, 2025, flying three times a week with an Airbus A321.

Christine Villanueva, head of strategy and communications at ACAC, said Cebu is currently linked to 44 destinations — 28 domestic and 16 international — through 21 partner airlines.

Preparations for holiday surge

Moreover, airport operations are underway for the holiday surge, with passenger facilitation measures, peak-hour capacity planning, and improved customer services in place. New dining and retail options, including a 24/7 Coffee Bay café at Terminal 2 and more outlets opening soon, are part of efforts to enhance passenger experience.

Connectivity growth is expected to provide an economic lift for Cebu. Villanueva said stronger international links, particularly with Korea and now Australia and Vietnam, sustain visitor inflows and support tourism and investment.

For its part, Julius G. Neri, Jr., MCIAA general manager and CEO, said a 30-year master plan has been in place to support Cebu’s growing tourism arrivals.

“Every new route strengthens Cebu’s role as a global gateway and underscores the airport’s contribution to economic resilience and long-term growth,” he said. / KOC