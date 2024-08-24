MCIA eyes ‘World’s Best Airport Staff’ award

AFTER garnering a four-star rating from Skytrax, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) levels up its quest to become one of the best airports in the world.

While launching the Abiba Sugbo Skytrax event on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, MCIA set a new goal by participating in the Skytrax Awards 2025 under the category of World’s Best Airport Staff.

Skytrax, a consultancy based in the United Kingdom, specializes in evaluating airline and airport reviews.

Skytrax ratings are widely acknowledged as a global standard for assessing airline quality, ranging from one-star (lowest) to five-star (highest).

Julius Neri Jr., MCIA-Authority general manager, said the Abiba Sugbo launching signifies the start of their goal to elevate the airport to a world-class standard not only in Asia but globally.

“Today is a very important foundation for the airport. This evening is the start of another of our activities in our quest to be a truly world-class airport. Not only the best in the Philippines but all the best in Asia and the world,” said Neri.

Neri encouraged the public, especially partners and passengers, to cast their votes for MCIA in the best airport staff category.

Meanwhile, MCIA is also promoting the Skytrax award in the seven-month campaign of Abiba Sugbo, encouraging the public to share information and gather votes.

Aldwin Uy, deputy chief operations officer of Aboitiz GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., also said that Skytrax is a globally respected airport rating system that will help MCIA establish itself as a “world-class transfer gateway” in the country.

Earlier in August, MCIA Terminal 2 was awarded a prestigious four-star rating from Skytrax, highlighting its world-class facilities and customer service.

The airport’s food and beverages, arrival, and transfer all received a four-star rating.

The Skytrax four-star rating highlights the terminal’s excellence in staff efficiency, hospitality, service consistency, and language skills.

Additionally, the recognition showcases MCIA’s dedication to providing an outstanding passenger experience, supported by superior service and high-quality offerings.

Meanwhile, Skytrax gave a one-star rating to the terminal’s children’s play area and stated that Terminal 2 needs improvement in relaxation areas and terminal maps with two-star ratings, respectively.

MCIA is the second largest airport in the Philippines and was the first airport in the country to deploy bridge-mounted equipment that aims to reduce aircraft carbon emissions. / DPC