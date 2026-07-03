MCIA first PH airport in ACI safety panel

PASSENGERS and airline partners using Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) stand to benefit from enhanced safety standards and closer alignment with global aviation best practices.

This after the airport became the first in the Philippines to join the Asia Pacific and Middle East Regional Operational Safety Committee (ROSC) of Airports Council International (ACI).

In a statement, the membership gives MCIA a seat alongside major airports across Asia Pacific and the Middle East in shaping regional safety initiatives, exchanging operational expertise, and developing strategies to improve aviation safety and resilience.

Airport officials said the milestone reinforces MCIA’s commitment to operational excellence while supporting the Philippines’ growing role as a regional aviation and tourism hub.

For airline partners, participation in the committee provides greater opportunities to collaborate on emerging operational challenges, safety priorities, and industry developments, while allowing MCIA to benchmark its practices against some of the region’s leading airports.

For travelers, the airport said its involvement in the ROSC will help drive safer, more efficient, and more seamless passenger experiences through adherence to internationally recognized standards and continuous operational improvement.

MCIA said it will continue investing in initiatives that strengthen operational reliability, boost passenger confidence, and support the long-term expansion of air connectivity in the region. / KOC