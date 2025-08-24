MCIA launches AI-powered innovation challenge

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has rolled out CEB-i Hacks, a six-week artificial intelligence (AI) powered innovation challenge aimed at transforming Cebu into a smart and tech-driven tourism hub.

The program is designed to harness the creativity of young Cebuano minds, inviting university students to develop cutting-edge solutions using AI to enhance travel, tourism and airport experiences.

Participants from various fields such as technology, tourism, business and design will be challenged to develop AI-driven solutions to improve tourism experiences, streamline airport operations and enhance destination marketing.

Christine Villanueva, head of Strategy and Communications at Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation, said the program aims to empower young innovators to help reshape the future of travel and tourism in Cebu.

She said that CEB-i Hacks reflects MCIA’s broader commitment to positioning the airport not as a point of entry, but as a platform for innovation and digital transformation.

“Through CEB-i Hacks, we are opening the runway for young innovators to co-create solutions that will redefine travel and tourism in Cebu,” said Villanueva. “We believe in the creativity of Cebuano youth to reimagine the future of tourism using the power of AI.”

Over the six-week program, challengers will receive training through expert-led workshops, mentorship sessions, and hands-on use of AI tools.

In partnership with Google Cloud and Globe Business, the program uses Google Gemini, Google’s generative AI platform, to help participants brainstorm and build real-world solutions.

The initiative will conclude with a “Demo Day,” where the top teams will present their ideas to a panel of industry experts and stakeholders.

CEB-i Hacks aims to explore how AI can contribute to inclusive and sustainable tourism development, while positioning Cebu as a potential hub for tourism innovation in the Visayas and beyond.

Organizers hope the initiative will help cultivate a new generation of professionals equipped to drive digital transformation in the travel and tourism sector.

CEB-i Hacks is hosted by The Sandbox Foundation, with support from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. / DPC