MCIA named Airport of the Year–Asia

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has been awarded Airport of the Year – Asia at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025, held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The recognition marks a major milestone for the Philippines’ premier tourism transfer hub, highlighting MCIA’s efforts to enhance passenger transfer efficiency through its CEBConnects program.

"This award is a testament to the dedication of the entire MCIA community and the success of CEBConnects," said Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC).

"By strategically leveraging Cebu’s central geographical location, we are not just speeding up transfers; we are actively supporting the country’s tourism goals by making it easier for travelers to reach other island destinations,” Titonis added.

Launched as a comprehensive overhaul of MCIA’s transfer systems, CEBConnects introduced a redesigned passenger flow, dedicated transfer facilities, and streamlined procedures.

The MCIA also reduced domestic-to-domestic connections from 60 to 35 minutes and shortening international-related transfers from 90 to 60 minutes.

The airport’s transfer enhancements have resulted in a 45 percent increase in transfer passenger volume, underscoring MCIA’s growing role as a key gateway to the country.

MCIA-Authority General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Julius Neri Jr. said the program has significantly improved airline operations and passenger experience, making MCIA a faster, more reliable, and competitive hub for regional travel.

"The improvements driven by CEBConnects are a game-changer for airline operations and customer experience," said Neri. "The real-time benefits in on-time performance that we see enhances the transfer experience of our passengers who now find MCIA a highly competitive and reliable hub for regional travel."

MCIA, operated by ACAC, continues to introduce initiatives to improve connectivity and passenger experience, including CEBConnects for seamless air-to-air transfers, Cebu+ for integrated air-to-sea travel, and CEBBalik, which offers a dedicated center for overseas Filipino workers.

The airport serves as the Philippines’ primary gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao, accommodating millions of passengers each year with modern, world-class facilities. (DPC)