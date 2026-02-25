MCIA named Best Airport in Asia-Pacific (5–15M passengers)

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has once again clinched the Best Airport in Asia-Pacific under the 5–15 million passenger category at the 2025 Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards.

The recognition is based on passenger feedback gathered through the Airport Service ASQ program, which surveyed more than 700,000 travelers worldwide.

The annual awards measure customer satisfaction across key areas of airport operations, including service efficiency, comfort, cleanliness, and overall passenger experience.

In 2024, MCIA also secured the title of Best Airport in Asia-Pacific for the 5–15 Million Passengers Per Annum Category.

The ASQ Customer Experience Awards are widely regarded as the aviation industry’s most credible benchmark for excellence in airport customer service.

The awards are presented annually by ACI World and are based on passenger feedback collected through the globally standardized ASQ departures and arrivals surveys.

Grounded in independently gathered data, the program enables airports to translate direct passenger feedback into internationally recognized distinctions, making service excellence both measurable and visible. (DPC)