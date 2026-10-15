MCIA passenger traffic hits 8.25M in first eight months of 2026

MACTAN-CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (MCIA), the country’s second-busiest air hub, recorded 8.25 million passengers from January to August 2026, including 6.07 million domestic passengers and 2.17 million international passengers, according to official airport data.

Notably, international passenger traffic returned to growth in July and August after declining for five consecutive months earlier this year. The recovery in the last two months points to improving international travel demand at Cebu’s main gateway. / CSL