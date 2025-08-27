MCIA runway damage affects over 40 flights

MORE than 40 domestic and international flights were delayed, diverted, or canceled at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, after part of the main runway was damaged by heavy rains.

The runway was closed for emergency repairs that lasted four hours, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the runway eventually reopening by 11:30 a.m. the following day, Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Big question

What caused the runway damage, and what does it mean for travelers in the coming months?

Damaged runway

Pilots first reported debris on the main runway. Upon inspection, airport authorities discovered that a section of asphalt had peeled off.

Consecutive days of heavy rain caused the asphalt to be detached from the ground, according to Julius Neri Jr., general manager and chief executive officer of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority.

Emergency repairs were carried out immediately, forcing the closure of the main runway and shifting operations to the alternate runway.

The repairs lasted more than four hours, disrupting air travel. Of the 44 affected flights, three international flights were delayed, including one cancellation. Domestic operations recorded 25 delays, 11 diversions, and four cancellations.

Not a first

This was not the first time the airport faced such an issue.

On July 12, an eight-by-four-meter section of the main runway’s asphalt loosened due to rain and pressure from landings.

Neri said that since 2018, the airport had conducted only overlays, a type of resurfacing, instead of full-scale repairs.

Comprehensive repairs began on July 17, which included an overlay on the 3.3-kilometer main runway. The work requires an eight-hour closure daily, from 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Measures being taken

To reduce risks and avoid prolonged closures, airport authorities are:

Planning to use the second runway more. Operations will shift to the shorter 2,520-meter runway for 14 hours a day while repairs continue.

Coordinating with national agencies. MCIA is working with the Department of Transportation, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and air traffic controllers.

Speeding up runway switching. New protocols are being drafted so authorities can move more quickly between the two runways in case of emergencies.

Neri said these steps could shorten the repair timeline by up to eight months.

“Learning from this experience, we are now putting in place protocols wherein switching from one runway to another will be much faster… We are finding ways to hasten the process without having any safety issues or concerns,” he said.

While the second runway can handle most flights, it is shorter than the main runway, Neri said.

At 2,520 meters, it cannot accommodate fully loaded, wide-body aircraft for takeoff. This could be a limitation during peak travel or for long-haul flights.

What’s next

The disruption at

Mactan-Cebu International Airport highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to weather damage and wear.

Passengers may continue to face disruptions, but officials say using the second runway more intensively should ease delays. While temporary fixes and new operating protocols aim to keep flights moving, long-term repairs will be crucial to ensure that Cebu’s growing role as a travel hub is not repeatedly interrupted.

Despite these challenges, MCIA remains one of the Philippines’ leading airports, serving as a key gateway for domestic and international travelers in the Visayas. / DPC