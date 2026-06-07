MCIA: Smooth arrival of Asean delegates due to coordinated efforts

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) successfully facilitated the arrival of ministers, delegates and world leaders for activities related to the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Cebu through coordinated efforts among government agencies, airport authorities and private sector partners.

In a statement released Friday, June 5, 2026, airport operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. (Acac) said extensive preparations were carried out in coordination with National Government agencies and airport stakeholders to ensure the smooth arrival of official delegations.

The 48th Asean Summit was held in Cebu from May 6 to 8, under the Philippines’ chairmanship theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together.”

Thousands of delegates, including Asean leaders, were brought together for discussions on food and energy security, regional cooperation and other key issues.

Among those who arrived through MCIA were Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, Vietnam representative Le Minh Hung and Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum.

Operations

MCIA General Manager Ricia Montejo said the airport’s handling of the summit-related arrivals reflected its readiness to accommodate high-profile international gatherings and complex VVIP operations.

“Hosting international engagements of this magnitude is a powerful testament to our operational readiness. When government agencies, airport authorities, law enforcement and private sector partners align under a unified command, we can seamlessly manage the unique security, protocol and logistical demands of global dignitaries,” Montejo said.

MCIA Authority General Manager Julius Neri Jr. also said the event provided an opportunity to showcase Cebu’s hospitality and capability to host regional and international engagements.

“We are proud for Cebu to welcome leaders and delegates from across the region. Events like these highlight not only the readiness of our airport ecosystem, but also the hospitality, culture and capability of Cebu and the Filipino people,” said Neri.

Preparations

According to Acac, infrastructure and operational enhancements were implemented ahead of the summit-related activities, including ramp repainting, structural improvements, passenger flow management and other readiness measures at terminal and airside facilities.

A dedicated reception process was also established for arriving ministers and delegates, with airport personnel and government representatives assisting guests upon arrival.

The preparations involved the Department of Transportation, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap), MCIA Authority, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, Department of Tourism, the Office of the First Lady through the Office of the Social Secretary and other airport partners.

Caap Director General retired lieutenant general Gen. Raul Del Rosario said the successful preparations demonstrated the importance of coordination among government agencies, airport authorities and private sector operators in handling major international events. / DPC, PR