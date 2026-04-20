MCIAA readies lounges, terminals for Asean Summit

NEWLY renovated facilities at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) are set to take center stage as preparations ramp up for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, with airport officials highlighting upgraded lounges, improved airside markings and expanded aircraft parking areas for visiting leaders.

During a media tour on Monday, April 20, 2026, work continued at the Terminal 2 (T2) VIP Lounge and the newly refurbished General Aviation Terminal Building in preparation for Asean 2026.

Julius Neri Jr., chief executive officer and general manager of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), said in a press conference that major preparations and infrastructure have been completed. He added that finishing touches and last-minute installations, including the delivery of furniture and minor appliances, are still underway.

“So far we are on time, we still have about two weeks, everything has already been programmed. So, hopefully all our suppliers will be able to deliver,” he said.

Multi-agency coordination

Neri said preparations for Asean 2026 are not being undertaken by MCIAA alone but are a collaborative effort involving the Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation (DOTr), Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Quarantine, Office for Transportation Security and local government units in Cebu.

Cebu is set to host the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit from May 5 to 9, which is expected to welcome thousands of delegates and heads of state.

Flight operations adjustments

Neri said all flights will continue to operate, although some delays may occur due to protocols related to the arrival of aircraft carrying heads of state. He advised the public to plan ahead and make necessary adjustments to their travel schedules.

Three delegations are expected to arrive via commercial flights, while the rest will use private aircraft. Some arrivals are scheduled in the first week of May, with advance teams expected as early as April.

Upgraded VIP facilities

At the forefront of the upgrades is the T2 VIP Lounge, designated for heads of state. During the media tour, airport officials said the second floor will also serve as reception space for world leaders, complete with red carpet arrangements.

MCIA site engineer Louel Piel, in a separate interview, said the General Aviation Terminal Building underwent a major renovation costing P30 million. The renovation began on Jan. 28, 2026, and is expected to be completed by April 25, including the installation of furniture sponsored by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

Previously used as administrative and operations offices, the area has been transformed into a modern lounge featuring a “Modern Filipino” design.

Piel said the second floor will be used for offices, while the ground level will house departure, VIP and VVIP lounges.

Neri said the preparations for Asean would have been undertaken regardless of the event, noting that the summit only accelerated the timeline.

He cited the General Aviation Terminal as an example, saying its long-delayed repairs were already planned but were implemented this year instead of being pushed to the next year.

During the high-level event, heightened security measures will be in place, with airport personnel leave suspended during the summit period. / DPC