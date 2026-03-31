MCIA welcomes direct flight to Quanzhou, China with Xiamen Air

MACTAN-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) officially welcomed the launch of Xiamen Air’s direct flights between Cebu, Philippines (CEB) and Quanzhou, China (JJN) starting on March 29, 2026.
This highly anticipated route restores a vital air link between the Philippines' premier tourism and transfer gateway and Fujian Province’s major manufacturing and historic port hub.
Xiamen Air will operate the Cebu-Quanzhou service with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft flying twice weekly, every Tuesday and Saturday, offering a seamless three-hour journey for both business and leisure travelers.
“The launch of the Cebu-Quanzhou route reaffirms our mandate to drive economic growth in the region through robust aviation connectivity as the premier transfer hub in the Philippines,” said Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC).
“We want to be more than just an entry point; we want to be the transit and transfer hub to the Philippine islands. By bridging Central Visayas directly with Fujian, we are opening up immense opportunities for local tourism operators, exporters, and businesses,” Titonis added.
The route’s resumption supports the Philippine government’s efforts to revitalize inbound tourism, following the recent implementation of a 14-day visa-free entry policy for eligible Chinese tourists. The return of Xiamen Air further solidifies MCIA’s continuous drive to expand its international network and position Cebu as a highly competitive and accessible destination on the global stage.
Julius G. Neri Jr., general mmanager and CEO of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), echoed this enthusiasm, highlighting the route’s broader economic impact.
“The MCIAA wholeheartedly welcomes the return of Xiamen Air’s Quanzhou service. With the recent easing of visa requirements, we are thrilled to welcome a new wave of travelers and provide them with a seamless, world-class transit experience with our signature Cebuano warmth. We will continue working closely with our private partners to ensure that Cebu remains an accessible, top-of-mind destination for international travelers,” he said.
The reopening of this route was championed by the Cebu Provincial Government following a recent diplomatic mission to Fujian Province, China last February, where Governor Pamela Baricuatro met with officials to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two provinces.
“Today, that same spirit takes flight, bringing with it the new possibilities for tourism, trade, and people-to-people connection,” said Governor Pamela Baricuatro.
“Cebu has always been a gateway. We are open, dynamic, and forward-looking. With this renewed route, we continue that legacy in opening doors wider to the world, and strengthening our ties with our friends from Quanzhou and across China,” she added.
Beyond tourism, this direct flight serves as a crucial bridge for commerce. Quanzhou is a recognized manufacturing powerhouse for textiles, footwear, and stone products, while Cebu remains the commercial and export center of the Visayas.
The restored service allows corporate mobility teams and business owners to directly fly into Cebu, significantly cutting down travel time and streamlining supply-chain visits. (PR)