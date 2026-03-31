MCIA welcomes direct flight to Quanzhou, China with Xiamen Air

MACTAN-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) officially welcomed the launch of Xiamen Air’s direct flights between Cebu, Philippines (CEB) and Quanzhou, China (JJN) starting on March 29, 2026.

This highly anticipated route restores a vital air link between the Philippines' premier tourism and transfer gateway and Fujian Province’s major manufacturing and historic port hub.

Xiamen Air will operate the Cebu-Quanzhou service with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft flying twice weekly, every Tuesday and Saturday, offering a seamless three-hour journey for both business and leisure travelers.

“The launch of the Cebu-Quanzhou route reaffirms our mandate to drive economic growth in the region through robust aviation connectivity as the premier transfer hub in the Philippines,” said Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC).

“We want to be more than just an entry point; we want to be the transit and transfer hub to the Philippine islands. By bridging Central Visayas directly with Fujian, we are opening up immense opportunities for local tourism operators, exporters, and businesses,” Titonis added.