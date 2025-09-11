MCIA wins ‘Best Airport’ award

CEBU’S main gateway has earned global recognition after Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) was named Best Airport in Asia-Pacific for the 5–15 Million Passengers Per Annum Category for 2024 at the Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards held during the Airport Experience Summit in Guangzhou, China, on Sept. 8–11, 2025.

MCIA general manager and chief executive officer Julius Neri Jr. and Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp. (Acac) head of Reputation and Customer Experience Ricia Montejo accepted the award on behalf of the airport. Neri credited the achievement to the collaboration of MCIA frontliners, concessionaires, airline partners and stakeholders.

“Through collaboration, we continue to elevate Cebu as a premier gateway to the Philippines,” Neri said.

The recognition comes as MCIA also engaged in the summit’s global dialogue on passenger service. Montejo joined a workshop on enhancing customer experience, while Neri spoke on initiatives such as digital processing, service training and Cebuano hospitality.

MCIA handled 11.3 million passengers in 2024, a 13 percent increase from the previous year. It was also ranked the 7th Most Improved Airport at the 2025 Skytrax Awards.

Separately, Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), which operates MCIA along with Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao airports, received the Grand Tourism Excellence Award from the Manila Overseas Press Club.

AIC vice president Rafael Aboitiz accepted the honor, citing airports as “economic engines” that sustain local economies and enable global connectivity.

With its airports expected to serve over 20 million passengers annually, AIC said it remains committed to supporting Philippine tourism growth by positioning its gateways as world-class facilities. / KOC