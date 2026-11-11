MCIA wins passenger experience award

PRIVATELY-LED Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has secured another regional distinction, winning the Airport Experience of the Year–Philippines award at the 2026 Travel Daily Media (TDM) Travel Trade Excellence Awards–Asia, strengthening its position as a key gateway for tourism and international connectivity.

The award was part of a sweep by Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Airports, with all three airports under its management receiving top honors at the ceremony held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) won Sustainability Initiative of the Year–Philippines, while Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental received the Health and Safety Initiative of the Year–Philippines award.

MCIA was recognized for its passenger-focused services, particularly CEB Connects, an air-to-air transfer program that facilitated more than 660,000 transfers across six airlines in 2025. The service handled over 678,000 transfers from January to September this year.

The latest recognition adds to MCIA’s regional awards, including Airport of the Year in Asia at the 2025 TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards and Best Airport in Asia-Pacific in the five-million to 15-million passenger category at the 2024 Airport Service Quality Awards.

BPIA was recognized for its Eco-Airport Project, which covers seven initiatives involving solar power, water conservation, electric ground equipment, plastic reduction and environmental conservation partnerships with the Bohol Island Unesco Global Geopark.

LIA, meanwhile, received recognition for its Digital Hazard Ecosystem, a QR code-based reporting system that allows airport personnel to flag potential safety risks. The system helped the airport manage thousands of aircraft movements without runway incursions, runway excursions or aircraft ground damage.

Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of AIC Airports, said the awards reflect the company’s commitment to improving passenger experience, promoting sustainable operations and maintaining safety standards across its airport.

Connectivity

Meanwhile, Cebu is strengthening its international air connectivity with the launch of Vietjet’s direct flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, a move expected to support tourism and trade between the Philippines and Vietnam.

MCIA welcomed the airline’s inaugural flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 11, adding two destinations to its international route network.

Vietjet chief executive officer Nguyen Thanh Son said the new routes would provide travelers from Cebu and neighboring areas with more convenient and affordable access to Vietnam while encouraging more Vietnamese visitors to explore the Philippines.

The services are expected to stimulate two-way travel and connect destinations with tourism potential in both countries, he added.

With the addition of the two routes, MCIA is now connected to 28 domestic and 17 international destinations, served by four Philippine-based and 19 foreign airline partners. / KOC