MCIAA eyes contactless Immigration system

MACTAN-CEBU International Airport Authority (MCIAA) is ramping up efforts to modernize its facilities, including the implementation of a fully contactless immigration process.

MCIAA General Manager Julius Neri Jr., in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, outlined plans to enhance safety and adopt advanced technology in the aviation industry.

“We have a lot of plans with regard to modernization. We have the most advanced airport in the country but we plan to modernize it further. This is not something MCIAA can do alone, we also need support from other government agencies,” said Neri.

MCIAA eyes a new system, expected to be operational by next year, that will allow travelers to scan their passports without the need for human interaction.

“For example sa Immigration, they are now in the process of procuring equipment para atong entry to the Philippines will be contactless, wala nay tao kailangan sa Immigration, i-scan nalang ang passport nya masulod ra diritso. That’s one of the technologies we are looking at, and hopefully, it will be ready by next year,” he said.

Neri also said that MCIAA is working to increase its use of solar power, aiming to meet 30 percent of the airport’s energy needs in the coming years as part of a long-term goal of achieving zero carbon emissions.

On Oct. 16, MCIAA and Airports Council International (ACI)—Asia-Pacific and Middle East signed a memorandum of agreement to develop a sustainable plan focused on totally eliminating carbon emissions by 2050.

In an interview with International Civil Aviation Organization president of the council Salvatore Sciacchitano, who attended the MOU signing, he said that the initiative is a “piece of the mosaic” that will contribute to decarbonization efforts.

These initiatives are part of MCIAA’s broader plan to further enhance its position as the most advanced airport in the Philippines.

In line with international partnerships, MCIAA welcomed director generals coming from different countries who participated during the 59th Director General in Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Asia Pacific Regions held at Lapu-Lapu City from Oct. 14 to 18.

Neri said that the stakeholders visited the airport and were able to witness firsthand the efficiency and latest safety protocols of the aviation industry utilized by MCIAA.

“The same applies to other countries that recognize the potential of the Cebu market. They’ve realized that we have beautiful tourist destinations, a great airport, and robust safety protocols in place,” said Neri.

He added that the recently concluded 59th DGCA event will bring more tourist arrivals to Cebu and spur economic activity

Meanwhile, Manuel Antonio Tamayo, director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (Caap) of the Philippines, during his closing speech on the last day of the five-day conference, said: “Throughout this conference, we recognized the progress made in our industry and acknowledged the urgent need to address forthcoming environmental, social, and technological challenges. This served as a platform for us to connect with each other, strengthen friendships, and solidify our commitment to the priorities of the Asia-Pacific Region.”

He added: “Over the past days, we tackled 10 key agenda items, presented 80 discussion papers, and identified 47 crucial action items that will drive our progress forward. In line with our theme, sustainability was a cornerstone in all our discussions. Delegations called for collaboration in research and development, and formulation of policies that will support innovations in security and resiliency while ensuring a sustainable aviation sector.”

Tamayo also emphasized that the conference served as a platform to strengthen ties among stakeholders in addressing environmental, social, and technological challenges faced by the industry.

Digitalization

Caap Deputy Director General for Administration Danjun Lucas told reporters that ongoing digitalization efforts are focused on continuously upgrading the communications, navigation, and surveillance/air traffic management system, which is supported by the Department of Transportation, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, adding that a budget will be allocated next year to modernize and upgrade air navigation services.

He added that the Manila International Airport Consortium is also collaborating with them to modernize air traffic services.

He also said that Caap is modernizing its automation systems for processing licenses and permits to streamline procedures while maintaining strict compliance with regulations and safety standards, which are also subject to audit.

Moreover, he said there is an upcoming audit in March, which is crucial for maintaining global aviation safety standards.

Failure to meet these standards could prevent international airlines from operating in the country, he said.

To prepare, Caap is focusing on intensive training programs, with support from private organizations and experts who will help ensure that best practices are implemented ahead of the audit, he said.

The Caap official stressed the importance of achieving above-average results to ensure safe, secure, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable skies.

Meanwhile, the 60th DGCA Conference will be held in Sendai, Japan, and will be hosted by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025.