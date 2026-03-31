MCIAA heightens airport security for Semana Santa travels

HEIGHTENED security measures are in place ahead of Holy Week as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) implements “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2026” to manage the expected surge of passengers.

Julius Neri Jr., MCIAA general manager and chief executive officer, inspected the help desks at the arrival and departure areas of Terminals 1 and 2 on Monday, March 30.

In a message to SunStar Cebu, Neri said a heightened security alert covers all MCIAA personnel, including the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Unit, fire officers and medical personnel.

“Our priority is to ensure that every passenger passing through Mactan-Cebu International Airport experiences a safe, seamless and comfortable journey during the Semana Santa travel period,” said Neri.

“We have put in place the necessary measures and are working closely with our partners to efficiently manage the increased passenger volume while upholding the highest standards of safety, security and service,” he said.

The initiative runs from March 28 to April 5 at the airport terminals.

The program supports the Department of Transportation directive to uphold public safety, security and passenger convenience during high-traffic travel seasons.

Neri advised passengers to check their itineraries and stay updated with airline advisories. / DPC