MCIAA warns against flying drones, kites, lasers ahead of Asean meetings

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has reminded the public against flying drones, kites, balloons, and pointing lasers at aircraft as security preparations intensify for the upcoming Asean meetings in Cebu.

In a public advisory, MCIAA urged the public to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols in and around airport areas, particularly in Lapu-Lapu City.

The advisory comes as Cebu strengthens security and emergency preparations for the 20th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and 13th ADMM Plus..

The airport authority reiterated the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s prohibition against flying objects, including traditional, plastic and improvised kites, helium balloons, sky lanterns and similar airborne objects.

Drone operations, including test flights, practice runs and aerial coverage, are also prohibited.

MCIAA said authorities, including the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, have deployed anti-drone systems as part of security measures.

“Any flying object detected—regardless of purpose (recreational, professional, or personal)—will be immediately neutralized,” MCIAA said.

MCIAA also warned the public against pointing laser devices or other high-intensity lights at aircraft.

It said lasers could distract, disorient, or temporarily impair a pilot’s vision, particularly during critical stages of flight such as takeoff and landing.

MCIAA said compliance with the restrictions would help ensure safe flight operations and protect passengers, crew members and communities surrounding the airport. (DPC)