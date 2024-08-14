MCIA’s BME project to cut carbon emission

MACTAN-CEBU International Airport (MCIA) and Aboitiz InfraCapital unveiled the bridge-mounted equipment (BME) on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, aiming to reduce aircraft carbon footprints.

BME aims to reduce aircraft carbon footprints and cut airline costs by 40 to 60 percent.

“We are the first airport in the country to operate BME. There might be another airport that has it but has not yet deployed or operated it,” said Julius Neri Jr., general manager of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority.

The BME consists of two pieces of equipment: the ground power unit and pre-conditioned air, which are connected to the boarding bridges at the airport terminal.

Neri told reporters that MCIA is the first airport in the Philippines to utilize this equipment in each of their 13 boarding bridges, both in their domestic and international terminals.

Neri said that shifting from using auxiliary power units (APU) to BME will greatly reduce the airport’s carbon footprint and lower airline costs.

“This project, implemented by Aboitiz InfraCapital , is in response to the goals set by MCIA to reduce carbon emissions. MCIA was also instrumental in encouraging airlines to shift to using BMEs,” said Neri in a text message sent to SunStar Cebu.

The equipment is deployed in 13 out of MCIA’s 18 boarding bridges, with the total cost of all BMEs amounting to about P300 million.

By transitioning to fixed electrical ground power and pre-conditioned air, airlines will save 40 percent of their current operational costs.

The process involves integrating the BME under the passenger boarding bridge. While the airplane is parked, the equipment will provide the electrical source for the aircraft, said Neri.

Prior to this development, Neri said they used generators, which were a waste of fuel and emitted carbon dioxide.

“Once again in Mactan-Cebu, hopefully we will see other airports follow so that the cost for airlines will go down. There are no emissions because the BME is all-electric,” said Neri.

The BME services in MCIA, the pioneering airport in the country to use this initiative, became fully operational on Aug. 1.

The project also complies with government policies and ensures that the process supports the environment.

Philip Dennis Fajatin, senior manager of Aero, said using the BME will minimize airport noise levels and reduce fuel consumption.

Fajatin added that the BME reduces APU maintenance costs and improves safety for airline operations.

Currently, MCIA has several ongoing projects for further improvements and aims to be among the best airports globally, said Neri.

“Not all I can reveal. Let’s just say that we will continue to improve our airport until we are among the best in the world. We are already among the best in Asia; we want to be truly among the best in the world,” said Neri.

“There’s a lot more to be done. I cannot just say exactly what we are going after, but there are a lot of projects. Let’s say it’s a surprise,” he added. / DPC