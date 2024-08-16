MCPO awarded as ‘top city-level’ police unit in CV

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) national headquarters has recognized the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) as the top city-level police unit in Central Visayas for leading the most arrests in illegal drug cases over the past year.

Between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, MCPO officers apprehended 1,878 individuals suspected to be involved in drug-related crimes.

The award, the PNP said, highlights the unit’s active role in advancing the government’s efforts to create a drug-free community.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. personally presented the plaque of appreciation to Mandaue City Police Director Colonel Julius Sagandoy during the 123rd Police Service Anniversary celebration at Camp Crame on Aug. 3, 2024.

MCPO spokesperson, Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, in an interview on Friday, Aug. 16, said despite these commendable achievements, the increase in arrests signals a persistent and ongoing challenge with illegal drug use in the region.

She expressed both pride and surprise at receiving the recognition.

“Malipayon ang MCPO kay actually na surprise mi kay wala mi nag expect sa recognition (We are happy and actually surprised because we did not expect this recognition.) This is an effort between the PNP and the community, and also our stakeholders nga nagtinabangay jud nga mahimo ni siya (who helped us achieved this),” Villaro told reporters on Friday.

Villaro clarified that while the MCPO has been successful in its operations, most of the drug personalities arrested are not based in Mandaue City.

She said most of the arrested individuals were caught while attempting to smuggle significant quantities of illegal drugs into the city from other areas.

Villaro said the success of the MCPO in its anti-drug operations is attributed to the strong collaboration between the police force, the community, and various stakeholders.

She stressed the significance of sustaining these achievements and expressed hope that this recognition will continue in the coming years.

She also mentioned their efforts to not only maintain the same level of award but to earn additional accolades, as much as possible.

As the MCPO continues to intensify its operations, Villaro said they remain committed to upholding the safety and security of Mandaue City and its residents.

With the recent recognition from the PNP national headquarters, Villaro said the MCPO is motivated to further enhance its strategies and operations against illegal drug activities.

She said they are also planning to increase community engagement and awareness programs to educate the public about the dangers of drug use and the importance of reporting suspicious activities. / CAV