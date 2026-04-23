MCPO to deploy 500 personnel for security ahead of Asean Leaders’ Summit

THE Mandaue City Police Office has begun full security preparations for the upcoming Asean Leaders’ Summit, with more than 500 personnel set to be deployed across key areas in anticipation of an influx of foreign delegates and visitors.

Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr., director of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that while there is still no official schedule or designated venue in Mandaue City for the summit, the city’s police force is already on standby and has laid out its security plans.

“So far, we have not received any schedule from headquarters regarding activities in Mandaue City for the Asean Leaders’ Summit, but we are already prepared, especially for ceremonial routes,” Acosta said.

He said police officials recently held planning conferences to assess preparations and ensure that security measures are in place before the international event begins.

Acosta said the police force expects some delegates, staff members and even family members accompanying official entourages to visit areas in Mandaue City, prompting authorities to tighten security not only on major roads but also in hotels where guests may stay.

“We are expecting an influx of foreigners, staff, and relatives joining the delegation, so we are making preparations, especially in our hotels where security personnel will be stationed,” he said.

To secure the city, the Mandaue City Police Office plans to deploy more than 500 officers for road and hotel security.

Another 500 personnel have also been sent to assist in Lapu-Lapu City, where major summit-related activities are expected to take place.

Acosta said the security deployment may begin one to two weeks before the summit, depending on the schedule set by the organizing committee.

Although no official venue in Mandaue City has been announced, authorities said they are ensuring that the city is prepared to support the large-scale security requirements of the summit.

The Asean Leaders’ Summit is expected to bring delegates from across Southeast Asia, requiring heightened security operations across key cities in Cebu. (ABC)