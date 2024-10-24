MCPO urges public to follow cemetery rules

NINE days before the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1-2, 2024, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has reminded the public to avoid bringing prohibited items into public and private cemeteries for everyone’s safety.

MCPO spokesperson Mercy Villaro said several items will be banned from cemetery premises to maintain order and public safety throughout the holiday.

These include gambling paraphernalia, bladed weapons, loud sound systems, alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, and any objects that could cause disturbances or pose risks to public safety.

“There will be no limit on the number of people allowed to enter the cemeteries, but they must comply with all protocols in place,” said Villaro on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

The public is also told not to bring large tables and chairs in public cemeteries, as these items could obstruct pathways, making it difficult for people to pass through crowded areas.

The cemeteries under the MCPO’s jurisdiction are St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, the Municipal Cemetery, Manpark Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden in Barangay Guizo, public cemeteries in Barangays Pagsabungan and Jagobiao, Angelicum Garden of Angels in Barangay Canduman, and portions of Cebu Memorial Park, which spans Barangay Banilad in Cebu City and Banilad, Mandaue City.

MCPO will deploy more than 100 police officers to monitor cemeteries, terminals, ports, churches, and malls across the city, beginning Oct. 30. The deployment will be based on the need and size of each cemetery or location.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office will also mobilize 43 personnel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, distributing them across the city’s eight cemeteries to assist in crowd management, first aid, and emergency response efforts.

First aid stations, roving medical teams, and strategically placed emergency vehicles will be available to respond quickly to any incidents, said Villaro.

With thousands of people expected to visit loved ones in cemeteries during the holiday, Villaro urged everyone to cooperate with authorities to ensure a peaceful and meaningful observance. / CAV