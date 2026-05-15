MCWD: 50 generators ready for rotational brownouts

Summary

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) deployed 50 generator sets to maintain pumping stations during rotational brownouts caused by the Visayas Grid "Red Alert" status and El Niño conditions.

Metro Cebu faces a 56 percent supply deficit, with daily production dropping to 264,000 cubic meters against a total demand of 600,000 cubic meters, exacerbated by falling output at the Jaclupan site.

General Manager John Dx Lapid confirmed MCWD is absorbing higher costs for desalinated water from Mandaue City to maintain service without increasing consumer rates, while also coordinating with police regarding water theft.

METRO Cebu is currently facing a delicate balancing act where flipping a light switch can determine whether water flows from your kitchen faucet. As the Visayas Grid struggles on "Red Alert" status, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has launched an emergency plan, setting up 50 generator sets to keep its pumping stations running.

While the immediate goal is to prevent dry taps during rotational brownouts, the situation highlights a deeper crisis. Metro Cebu is currently producing less than half the water its population actually needs.

The connection between power and water

Most consumers see electricity and water as completely separate utilities, but in Cebu, they are deeply connected. MCWD relies on massive electric pumps to move water from deep wells and low-lying facilities, like the Jaclupan site in Talisay City, up to homes in elevated areas. When the power grid fails, the water pressure in the pipes drops almost instantly.

The 50 generators act as a temporary shield, but they cannot fix everything.

“We have 50 generator sets ready to ensure the continued operation of our facilities during power interruptions,” MCWD general manager John Dx Lapid said.

His statement followed one-hour rotational brownouts in parts of Cebu, Mandaue, Naga City, and San Fernando due to the Visayas Grid Red Alert.

Generators can keep the pumps spinning, but they struggle to maintain the high pressure needed to reach the furthest homes in a sprawling metro area. On top of that, major sites like Jaclupan are already seeing drops in water production. Because of the summer season, daily production there has fallen from 25,000 cubic meters to 21,000 cubic meters.

A massive water shortage

The most alarming statistic from MCWD is the widening gap between what Cebu needs and what it can actually supply. Metro Cebu’s total water demand has jumped to 600,000 cubic meters per day, but average daily production has slipped to just 264,000 cubic meters.

This means that even on a perfect day with a stable power grid, the system is already operating at a 56 percent deficit. When rotational brownouts hit, the safety buffer disappears. The water district is no longer just managing a service; it is carefully rationing a scarce resource.

The price of a safety net

To bridge this massive gap, MCWD is turning to expensive alternatives. This includes tapping desalinated water from the Opao facility in Mandaue City and bringing in more water from the Carmen and Compostela systems. Desalination, which turns seawater into drinking water, takes a massive amount of energy and is highly expensive.

Despite these rising costs, MCWD is not raising prices for consumers right now.

“As I mentioned earlier, if any problems arise with Metro Cebu South, we have desalinated water ready. Although this water is a bit more expensive, when it comes to public service, the Water District will do what is necessary,” Lapid said.

By keeping water rates the same, MCWD is absorbing the high costs of the crisis. However, this strategy relies on the hope that El Niño conditions and power issues will not last long.

Water theft drains the system

Beyond the hot weather and power grid issues, a third threat is draining the system: theft. In March alone, 140 cubic meters of water were stolen across the service area. While this might seem like a small crime, every single stolen meter acts like an open leak that robs water pressure from the entire neighborhood.

Because the system is already running at half-capacity, these small losses add up to a major problem. As a result, MCWD is stepping up its monitoring of fire hydrants to make sure only authorized emergency tankers are drawing water.

Working together to survive the summer

Leadership is asking the public for cooperation while promising to stay resilient. MCWD is currently linking multiple water sources together to keep the system from collapsing.

“Maningkamot gyud ang water district nga dili moabot sa punto nga walay tubig ang consumers,” Lapid said. (The water district will really do its best to ensure it does not reach the point where consumers have no water.)

Meanwhile, Visayan Electric has issued its own warning. They are urging residents to use less power during peak hours to avoid the very brownouts that force MCWD to use its generators.

Ultimately, keeping Metro Cebu's water running this summer depends on two things outside of MCWD's control: a stable power grid and how long the hot weather lasts. While the 50 generators offer local help, they cannot replace a steady power supply, and consumers should prepare for temporary water interruptions in high-elevation areas. Conserving water remains the most powerful tool regular citizens have to help close the 336,000-cubic-meter gap between what Cebu asks for and what the pipes can deliver. CAV