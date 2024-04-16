MCWD acting general manager resigns

Asked if he felt pressure, Lapid said yes because his family is already affected by the issue, which has already been intertwined with politics.

He said he would not hold on to what is not worthwhile.

He said his resignation was addressed to MCWD and not to LWUA, as he is an employee of MCWD.

“Gusto ko mopahuway ba (I wanted to rest). I was trying to fight for what I know is right, but ang problema man gud nasudlan bitaw’g politika (the problem is it has been politicized). Nasudlan og politika (It has been politicized), which I don’t like,” Lapid said.

“Di ko ganahan nga gamiton ko sa politics (I don’t want to be used for politics),” he added.

Lapid said that as of the moment, his only concern is his family.

About the road closure, which was implemented on Tuesday, Lapid said he was instructed Monday night to continue normal operations at MCWD.

He said the current road closures are not under his authority, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Cebu City Government.

When questioned about who ordered the closure, Lapid expressed his unawareness, explaining that he is on leave Tuesday.

Reports said the Cebu City Government implemented the temporary closure of the roads surrounding the MCWD building.

In its traffic advisory, the Cebu City Transportation Office said that due to the recent squabble in MCWD, Lapu-Lapu Street and Magallanes Extension will be temporarily blocked until further notice in order to avoid the ensuing congestion that may arise from them.

The CCTO recommended that MCWD customers proceed to the on-street parking located along P. Streets Burgos and MC Briones St. (AML)