MCWD activates contingency measures as 'Tino' continues to affect Cebu

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has activated its contingency measures to ensure continued water service as Typhoon Tino continues to affect Cebu.

In a statement on Monday, November 3, 2025, MCWD said generator sets are ready for deployment to restore at least 50 percent of water supply across its service area in case of power outages affecting well operations.

Its Disaster Response Team has also been mobilized to monitor conditions and carry out immediate restoration when necessary.

Heavy and communication equipment have been prepared, while disaster response and leak repair teams, as well as water trucks, are on standby.

The utility urged consumers to store enough water for essential use, warning that temporary service interruptions may occur due to possible turbidity from its Cebu North and Lusaran bulk water sources.

For drinking purposes, MCWD advised residents to ensure containers are clean and properly covered.

"Ang amo gyud advice nga mag-store enough water before the storm," said MCWD Information Officer Minerva Gerodias told SunStar Cebu. (EHP)