MCWD backs P7-B DPWH dam projects aimed solve Metro Cebu’s water, flood crisis

SUMMARY

The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) supports a ₱7-billion DPWH proposal to build seven dams across Metro Cebu rivers, projected to provide 400,000 cubic meters of water daily by 2036.

Regional Director Simon Arias and Governor Pamela Baricuatro presented the "4-in-1" program targeting flood control, water supply, irrigation, and power generation for the Mananga, Bulacao, Guadalupe, Butuanon, Cotcot, Danao, and Lusaran rivers.

The project faces a 10-year timeline with feasibility studies due in 2026, requiring ₱1 billion per river system and the relocation of informal settlers before construction can start in 2027.



METRO Cebu is taking a major leap toward solving its long-standing water shortage. The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) has officially backed a bold P7-billion plan by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to build seven new dams.

This ambitious project aims to fix several problems at once. By tapping into seven major rivers—from the Mananga to the Butuanon—officials hope to provide a steady flow of water, generate clean energy, and finally put an end to the destructive flooding that hits the city during typhoon season.

A new source of water

MCWD Chairman Ruben Almendras says these seven dams could provide 400,000 cubic meters of water every day. This massive amount is expected to be enough to meet the growing demand of the entire Metro Cebu area.

For consumers, there is even better news: the water from these dams could be bought at lower rates. "The agency could buy water from the dams at lower rates, potentially reducing consumer costs," Almendras explained. The project also includes plans to protect the environment by planting trees and regulating sand and gravel extraction to keep the water clean.

Related stories:



Cebu eyes P7B dam projects to fight floods, water shortages

https://www.sunstar.com.ph/cebu/cebu-eyes-p7b-dam-projects-to-fight-floods-water-shortage

Water production at MCWD’s Jaclupan facility drops

https://www.sunstar.com.ph/cebu/water-production-at-mcwds-jaclupan-facility-drops

Saving MCWD: How Metro Cebu’s water utility plans to bounce back from millions in losses

https://www.sunstar.com.ph/cebu/saving-mcwd-how-metro-cebus-water-utility-plans-to-bounce-back-from-millions-in-losses

Why this matters: A history of delays

For decades, Cebu has struggled to find a permanent solution to its water needs. Since the 1990s, projects like the Mananga Phase II dam were proposed but never built due to high costs and legal issues.

Because of these delays, Metro Cebu has had to rely heavily on deep wells, with 70 percent of its water coming from the ground. However, this has caused the groundwater to run low and allowed saltwater to leak into the supply. While sources like the Buhisan Dam help, they only provide about five percent of what the city needs.

The "4-in-1" vision for survival

Cebu often faces a "double trouble" weather cycle: severe flooding during typhoons and water shortages during dry spells. In 2025, typhoon Tino highlighted this crisis when 21 million cubic meters of stormwater flooded urban areas because there were no dams to catch it.

To fix this, DPWH is proposing a "4-in-1" program. DPWH 7 Regional Director Simon Arias and Governor Pamela Baricuatro presented a plan covering the Mananga, Bulacao, Guadalupe, Butuanon, Cotcot, Danao, and Lusaran rivers. Each dam is designed to:

Tame the floods: Catching rainwater before it hits the streets.

Power the grid: Creating sustainable electricity through hydropower.

Feed the fields: Providing water for local farmers.

Quench the thirst: Supplying clean drinking water to homes.

The 10-year roadmap

The journey to a water-secure Cebu will be a long one. The project has a 10-year timeline and must deal with challenges like rapid urban growth and the relocation of informal settlers.

Feasibility studies are expected to wrap up by 2026. If the National Government approves the P7 billion in funding, construction could begin as early as 2027. Governor Baricuatro has already secured initial funds to help residents deal with climate-related challenges as the province prepares for these major changes.

This decade-long roadmap represents a turning point for Cebu. By turning floodwaters into a resource rather than a disaster, the province is finally building the infrastructure needed to protect its people and ensure there is enough water for the next generation.