MCWD board members’ removal ‘illegal’

AS FAR as retired military general Melquiades Feliciano is concerned, Earl Bonachita and Danilo Ortiz will continue to serve as members of the board of directors (BOD) of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

In a board meeting led by Jose Daluz III on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, Daluz III declared two board seats vacant, removing Bonachita, who represented the education sector, and Ortiz, who represented the civil sector.

Bonachita and Ortiz had supported Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s appointment of Feliciano, Aristotle Batuhan and Nelson Yuvallos to the board last Oct. 31 to replace chairman Daluz and members Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno.

That same day, the “new” board voted for Feliciano to be the new chairman.

In a text message to SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Dec. 23, Feliciano said Daluz’s action was “illegal” and had “no statutory basis.”

During the board meeting presided over by vice chairman Pato and attended by Daluz and Seno, Daluz moved to declare Bonachita and Ortiz’s seats vacant, a motion seconded by Seno.

“The civic and education sectors are disenfranchised and essentially deprived of representation in the MCWD board,” Daluz said during the discussion.

Feliciano said he will meet with Bonachita, Ortiz, Batuhan and Yuvallos to come up with a resolution regarding the matter. However, he did not specify when the meeting would take place.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, Cebu City Legal Officer-in-charge Carlo Vincent Gimena said Daluz’s action was neither valid nor proper.

“They do not have the power to remove these MCWD BOD members who recognized the validity of Mayor Rama’s recent appointment of the new MCWD BOD members replacing them,” Gimena said.

Asked what the City plans to do next, Gimena said he still has to discuss the matter with the mayor.

During Thursday’s meeting, Seno, the board secretary, was instructed to begin soliciting at least 10 nominees from the education and civil sectors within MCWD’s service area.

The secretary is expected to present the list of nominees to the board on Jan. 8, 2024.

The list will then be submitted to Mayor Rama for the appointment of Bonachita and Ortiz’s replacements.

Bonachita and Ortiz assumed office in January of this year, succeeding Manolette Dinsay and Frank Malilong Jr., whose terms ended in December 2022.

Both Bonachita and Ortiz’s terms are supposed to end in December 2028.

Last Nov. 20, the board sent a show cause order to Bonachita and Ortiz, questioning why no disciplinary action should be taken against them for failing to attend meetings and for attending and conducting “unauthorized” meetings on Nov. 7 and Nov. 17 “with other individuals.”

In a joint statement obtained by SunStar Cebu dated Dec. 4, Bonachita and Ortiz clarified that they no longer recognized Daluz’s board as the legitimate MCWD board. This, they explained, was the primary reason for their absence from board meetings presided over by Daluz.

“After the issuance of Mayor Rama’s order on Oct. 31, 2023, we recused ourselves from your board and attended the meetings of what we believe to be the new and legitimate board chaired by General Melquiades Feliciano,” they said in their reply addressed to Daluz.