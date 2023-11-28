MCWD board to hold election of officers

DESPITE the controversy surrounding the management of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), its current board of directors will conduct its annual election of officers on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Jose Daluz III, the board chairman that the MCWD employees recognize, hopes lawyers Danilo Ortiz and Earl Bonachita, who were appointed by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama last October, will participate in the elections “even though they have skipped recent meetings in the past weeks.”

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, Nov. 28, the board passed a resolution during its meeting to hold elections for the positions of new chairman, vice chairman and secretary. The new officers will assume office on Jan. 1, 2024.

Tuesday’s board meeting was attended by Daluz, Miguelito Pato, and Jodelyn May Seno.

When Ortiz and Bonachita assumed their roles as board members in January this year, an election was conducted which resulted in Daluz securing a fresh mandate as chairman, Pato being elected as vice chairman, and Seno as secretary.