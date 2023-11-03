MCWD bulk water procurement stopped

THE newly appointed chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), retired army major general Melquiades Feliciano, has ordered a halt to ongoing initiatives and procurement proceedings for the water utility’s bulk water projects.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Feliciano said they issued a board resolution to stop these initiatives and have them reviewed by the MCWD board, citing potential harm to consumers.

However, he acknowledged that the implementation might not be immediate due to legal concerns related to their appointment as the new MCWD board of directors (BOD).

Jose Daluz III, whom Feliciano replaced as chairman, said Friday that operations were proceeding as normal at the water utility.

Last Tuesday, Oct. 31, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama appointed three new members of the board of directors—Feliciano, as chairman of the board, Aristotle Batuhan, as representative of the women sector, and Nelson Yuvallos—to replace MCWD chairman Daluz and board members Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno.

Daluz, in a text message to SunStar Cebu, said that as of Friday, they continued to hold their positions despite their termination notice, and pending the Local Water Utilities Administration’s (LWUA) review and approval of the notice.

The law does not specify a time frame for LWUA to review a director’s removal. Lawyer Jerone Castillo, assigned by Rama to investigate previous petitions against the MCWD board, earlier said it’s 15 days, and “inaction” equals approval of the mayor’s order.

Feliciano also said they had already elected new officers, with him as the MCWD chairman and lawyers Danilor Ortiz and Earl Bonachita, as vice chairman and secretary, respectively.

Feliciano said with his new role, he will stay full-time in Cebu, and will hold board meetings four times a month at the MCWD building in downtown Cebu City.

Fate of bulk water projects

Pending legal procedures concerning MCWD’s ongoing bulk water initiatives, Feliciano said he sent a memorandum to MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso to stop any proceedings or initiatives concerning its bulk water supply initiatives.

In an interview over the Sugboanon Channel on Friday, Feliciano said he would review if the current programs being implemented have really achieved their goals.

“We will be studying the different programs and (existing) pipelines also, so that they could be considered on the general strategic plan,” Feliciano said.

Donoso, through MCWD information officer Minerva Gerodias, said he would reserve his comment for now and that the MCWD would address the matter “when the right time comes.”

SunStar Cebu has yet to obtain a copy of the memo as of writing.

Affected projects

It is unclear how many projects will be affected, but Daluz, in a press statement Friday, enumerated the water supply projects that he said his board had undertaken since he was appointed MCWD chairman in 2021.

The projects with signed contracts, he said, are the ongoing 15-year Lusaran Bulk Water Supply (with initial delivery of 5,000 cubic meters/day in September 2023), 25-year Opao Desalination Project, 25-year Mambaling Desalination Project, five-year Basak Water Supply, and 25-year Jaclupan Bulk Water Supply—to provide an average of 115,000 cubic meters of water per day.

He cited as other proposed projects the desalination projects in Cordova, Liloan, Marigondon and Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and South Road Properties and Inayawan in Cebu City, which, combined, are expected to supply an additional 210,000 cubic meters of water per day.

To recall, in a Feb. 27, 2023, letter on MCWD’s request for an opinion and contract review of MCWD’s bulk water supply projects for Cordova, Marigondon, and Canjulao on Mactan Island, Cebu through a joint venture, the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) rejected the draft joint venture agreements (JVAs) for these three projects, stating that MCWD and its Joint Venture Selection Committee members’ actions were against the interests of government and public service, constituting a violation of Republic Act 3019, the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.”

Castillo said this is evidence of graft and corruption since there is already an opinion against the projects coming from the OGCC, which serves as the legal counsel of MCWD, and yet the MCWD under Daluz’s leadership, continued to undertake these projects.

Daluz, on his end, questioned the OGCC’s stance on MCWD, highlighting that the OGCC was aware of these projects from the beginning and only recently voiced objections. He already talked to the OGCC and it is willing to help MCWD comply with the papers for the three desalination projects.

As of June, Daluz said the development was ongoing only for the desalination plant in Barangay Catarman in Cordova established by Vivant Hydrocore Holdings Inc. (VHHI) and Watermatic Philippines, and that the Canjulao project was projected to start in 2025 and the Marigondon project in 2026 yet.

Last September, Vivant Corp. subsidiary Isla Mactan Cordova Corp. unveiled the main equipment of the desalination plant located in Barangay Catarman with a Vivant official saying the facility would be fully operational by January. Daluz said then that there was as yet no contract between MCWD and Vivant as the water utility was still addressing the “deficiencies” pointed out by the OGCC.

Priority programs and projects

Feliciano said he considers his new role as a challenge to serve the consumers of the MCWD, especially the marginalized who until now do not have enough supply of water.

“I see it really important to be part of it, which is a noble undertaking to provide one of the basic needs of the people,” Feliciano said.

He said that for the long-term plan, he wants to ensure that 30 years from now, there will be a sufficient supply of water. He added that he is capable and equipped with knowledge about the task given to him, stating that before accepting it he had the initiative of studying it.

He said he would look into the utilization of the ground and surface water, saying “there are good programs recommended for that.” He said this will also be complemented by desalination supply.

“The bottom line is we just have water supply, continuous, and at the same time it is more affordable for the consumers,” he said.

Who is Feliciano?

Before his appointment as MCWD chairman by city hall, Feliciano commanded many units of the Philippine Army including the brigade deployed in Maguindanao Province during the Mamasapano clash in 2015.

He was also the assistant chief of staff of Civil-Military Operations. Upon his retirement, he joined the United Nations Development Programme as a senior advisor on preventing violent extremism policy.

“Business as usual”

This was the response of Daluz when asked if there were already changes in the water utility’s management and operations three days after the Cebu City Hall announced a new set of board of directors.

Daluz said that as of Friday, they had received “no communication from LWUA (Local Water Utilities Administration).”

Asked whether they plan to pursue a legal remedy on the matter, Daluz said, “Not yet.”

“The bottom line is to protect the independence of the water district... I believe the action of the mayor is an attack on the independence and autonomy of the water district. Bullying is anathema to our society,” Daluz said.

In an official statement, Daluz emphasized the necessity of holding discussions with both the management and the union to map out their future course of action.

He said they are scheduled to hold a board meeting next week, the first board meeting after the Tuesday announcement of new BOD members by Rama.

“We remain steadfast in upholding the principles of legality, transparency and compliance with the rule of law in all matters. In the spirit of due process and respect for the rule of law, we are committed to cooperate with and abide by any decisions made by LWUA regarding the composition of the MCWD Board of Directors,” Daluz said in the statement.

Rama’s appointment

On the new appointments, Daluz said putting Batuhan as a representative of the women’s sector is not allowed under the LWUA rules.

“A woman should represent the women’s sector obviously,” he said.

Daluz not stepping down

When asked why he would not step down from his position when Rama has shown his distrust and loss of confidence in his capabilities, Daluz said Rama’s “loss of trust is political (and) not grounded on good cause.”

Asked what their next step would be if Daluz and the BOD would not step down, City Attorney Carlo Vincent Gimena declined to comment.

In a press conference last Tuesday, Rama said they were tired of waiting for the LWUA to act on their request to issue a “certificate of no objection” to the termination of Daluz, Pato and Seno’s services last August, prompting them to appoint new members of the BOD.

This is the fourth attempt of Rama to appoint a new MCWD chairman and members of the BOD.

On May 18, 2023, former Cebu City legal officer Jerone Castillo announced Rama’s decision to replace Daluz with Pato as MCWD’s board chairman due to the water district’s inadequate preparation for the El Niño threat.

On June 16, Castillo revealed the recommendation to remove Daluz, Pato and Seno. This recommendation stemmed from a petition for their removal submitted by the MCWD Employees Union and its executive board to the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas.

The petition cited the declining income of MCWD, their failure to meet customers’ water needs, and Government Corporate Counsel Rogelio Quevedo’s opinion that the MCWD board’s approval of three bulk water supply projects in Mactan Island violated the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

During the press conference, Mayor Rama said the notice of removal was final. However, Daluz questioned Rama’s actions, attributing them to politics and his opposition to Rama’s proposal to privatize the water district. / AML, WBS

