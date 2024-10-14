MCWD cuts down supply from desal plants

WHILE waiting for the approval of the increase in Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) water rates, the water district has slowed down its supply from the desalination plants due to the associated costs.

Miguelito Pato, an engineer and businessman representing the business sector on the board, stated in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, that once their application to increase water rates is approved by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), there will be a full resumption of supply from the desalination plants.

Pato noted that they have been seeking this increase for two years.

In a previous report by SunStar, Jose Daluz III, former MCWD chairman, said that starting July 2023, there would be a 70 percent increase in water rates.

He explained that according to LWUA guidelines, water utilities can implement price adjustments every five years; however, MCWD has not adjusted its prices in eight years.

Daluz emphasized that the tariff needs adjustment since MCWD’s backup financial reserves have been depleted due to expenses.

Meanwhile, Pato, who was elected MCWD board chairman last Friday, Oct. 11, said his goal is to continually search for new water sources.

Goal

Currently, he reported that the water district supplies only 30-35 percent of its assigned area, which he considers insufficient given that MCWD has been operational for over 50 years since 1974.

“So, meaning to say, more than half sa population wala ma supplyan sa MCWD (more than half of the population is not supplied by MCWD), but it doesn’t mean they have no water. Naa sila’y mga bomba sa balay (They have pumps at home), naay lain sources (there are other sources), but not as good as the quality of MCWD water),” he explained.

Pato emphasized their commitment to increasing coverage from the current 30-35 percent as their main goal.

When asked about MCWD’s financial status, he indicated that they are currently managing water supply flows to minimize expenses.

“But dili man negative ang MCWD (MCWD is not operating at a deficit),” he clarified, saying, “Tanan cost nga gibayaran sa MCWD recoverable ra man (All costs paid by MCWD are recoverable).”

Pato further explained that the current challenge is continuously seeking new water supplies while awaiting approval for the rate increase.

He warned that without a price increase, there will be no new water supply.

Daluz, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, stated that MCWD partners agreed to increase their water supply from sources like the Lusaran Dam, which currently generates 30,000 cm³ per day but could increase to 40,000 cm³.

Additionally, the Mambaling Desalination Plant, which produces 25,000 cm³, has agreed to double its output to 50,000 cm³.

Daluz noted that no new facilities are needed; existing facilities can simply increase their water supply volume to MCWD.

Additional members

In a press conference at Cebu City Hall Monday morning, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced that he can appoint two more members to the board of directors.

Garcia is awaiting documentation from Carlo Maamo to finalize the latter’s nomination from a concerned sector so that he can proceed with the appointment.

Garcia explained that the board represents various sectors including education, professional fields, women’s groups, civic organizations and business interests. He aims for a diverse board to ensure multiple perspectives in decision-making regarding the direction of the water district.

On Oct. 7, Garcia said former councilors Gerardo Carillo and Maamo were endorsed to his office, following the endorsements of Yvonne Gomos and Ferdinand Pepito.

Pepito took his oath as the latest board member last Oct. 8. He was named board secretary last Friday. / JPS