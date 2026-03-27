MCWD defends groundwater push

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) clarified that its renewed push for groundwater development is just one component of a broader water supply strategy, as it addressed criticism from an advocacy group.

This came in response to concerns raised by the Cebu Electricity Reform Advocates (Cera), which warned that increased reliance on deep wells could worsen environmental risks such as saltwater intrusion and land subsidence.

In a statement on Friday, March 27, the MCWD said its approach is not limited to groundwater, stressing that extraction from deep wells is part of a wider, integrated plan that also includes surface water development and other long-term supply options.

“Groundwater extraction is only one component of an integrated strategy,” the water district said, adding that it continues to evaluate alternative sources to ensure a sustainable supply for Metro Cebu.

The MCWD said its daily water production comes from a mix of deep wells, surface water treatment, and desalination plants—both from its in-house facility and bulk water supply.

“We respect the advocacy of Mr. Nathaniel Chua and his group, and we recognize that all stakeholders share a common goal—ensuring a sustainable, reliable, and long-term water supply for Cebu and the Cebuanos,” the district added.

Cera has described the pronouncement of MCWD general manager John Dx Lapid regarding additional groundwater production as “short-sighted.”

Dry spells

On Tuesday, March 24, Lapid said the use of deep wells is more resilient during prolonged dry spells.

Unlike rivers and other surface sources, groundwater is less vulnerable to evaporation and declining levels during drought, making it a key component of the district’s dry-season supply mix, MCWD said.

The district is also developing additional wells in selected areas to serve communities not yet reached by bulk water distribution, aiming to provide more stable access during the hot months.

Lapid assured that extraction will be regulated to prevent overuse and saltwater intrusion. He also urged private owners of pumping stations to coordinate with MCWD for proper assessment.

The utility said it is pursuing long-term solutions, including plans to develop its own desalination facilities and coordination with national agencies for future water infrastructure.

Cera convenor Nathaniel Chua urged MCWD to halt further expansion of deep wells and instead invest in large-scale infrastructure such as dams and surface water treatment facilities. The group also proposed desalination as a temporary measure while more sustainable systems are being developed.

MCWD produces 275,000 cubic meters of water daily, serving about 200,000 consumers across its franchise areas in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and the nearby towns of Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan, and Compostela. / EHP