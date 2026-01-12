MCWD defends minimum water charges despite zero consumption

THE Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) has defended its continued imposition of minimum water charges even on households with zero water consumption, stressing that the fees are legally mandated and necessary to keep the water system operational.

In a statement on Monday, January 12, 2026, addressing concerns raised by Cebu City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, MCWD said the minimum charge is not payment for water that was not delivered, but a “capacity” or “readiness-to-serve” charge that covers fixed operating costs.

According to MCWD, about 70 to 80 percent of a water district’s expenses are fixed costs, including infrastructure loans, electricity for pumps, pipeline maintenance, and personnel salaries, which are incurred regardless of actual water usage.

“The minimum charge is not for the water liquid itself, but for maintaining the system so that service is available when consumers need it,” the utility said.

MCWD said water districts are government-owned and controlled corporations created under Presidential Decree 198 and are required to be self-liquidating. Unlike local government units, water districts do not receive regular national government subsidies and rely solely on collected revenues to operate.

The utility added that the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) Water Rates Manual requires the collection of minimum charges to recover fixed costs. Suspending these charges for zero-consumption accounts would violate national rate-setting standards and could threaten the financial stability of the system, said MCWD.

MCWD added that the minimum charge for residential connections is regulated to ensure affordability, saying it is capped so as not to exceed five percent of the average income of low-income households in the service area, in line with LWUA guidelines.

Go earlier filed a resolution urging MCWD to review its billing policy following complaints from residents who were billed minimum water fees, franchise tax, and fixed charges despite having no recorded water consumption.

“Dili pwede nga walay tubig, pero naa’y singil,” Go said, adding that billing should be aligned with the actual service delivered.

While acknowledging frustrations over water interruptions, MCWD said the solution lies in increased investment in infrastructure, water sourcing, and pressure management rather than removing minimum charges.

“We agree that it is not acceptable to have no water,” the utility said, adding that abolishing minimum charges would weaken its ability to address supply problems.

MCWD said it is open to discussions with Go’s office to explore ways to improve service reliability, which it described as the root of consumer complaints. (EHP)