MCWD emergency repair causes heavy traffic

EMERGENCY repair undertaken by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) caused heavy traffic at the intersection of Gorordo Ave. and North Escario St., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

The water district had to fix three pipe holes that caused the leak in the area which affected the water supply of the residents and commercial establishments in the vicinity.

According to an advisory on the MCWD Facebook page on Friday, the affected areas include Busay, Nivel Hills, PBN Hosuing Chapel, Plazaville, Maracas, Lahug, Gorordo, Escario, Capitol Site, Jones Area, Camagong, Ramos, Sambag 2, Calamba, V. Rama, B. Rodriguez, Banawa, Jakosalem, San Antonio, Echavez Street, Capitol, Ayala, Hipodromo, Camputhaw, Camagong, and Archbishop Avenue.

MCWD completed the pipe repair on Friday.

MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias, in an interview with SunStar Cebu’s commentary program “Beyond the Headlines,” on Friday, said they first suspected a leaking pipe below the intersection after seeing water on the road on Monday, Feb. 12.

However, she said, it took them time to locate the leaky pipe.

Repair

Gerodias said the repair team had to wait until nighttime, when fewer vehicles traverse the intersection, as their leak-detection gadget works more effectively in environments with minimal to no noise. This allows their gadget to detect leaks even under layers of asphalt and soil.

Gerodias said the repair team located the leak on Thursday evening, Feb. 15. Afterwards, it undertook emergency excavation and initiated repairs.

She said there were at least three holes in one of their pipes in the area.

The repairs were completed Friday morning and the backfilling of the excavated road was finished by 9 a.m.

Gerodias said the excavated portion of the intersection was passable for motor vehicles at around 10 a.m.

She added that the leaking pipe was the same one that burst due to strong water pressure at dawn on May 11, 2023, causing damage to several residential structures in Brgy. Kamputhaw.

Cause

Gerodias said based on their initial investigation, the affected pipe was not able to contain the strong pressure of the water from the JE Hydro water treatment plant in the mountain barangay of Lusaran in Cebu City.

It was under the P1.2 billion Lusaran Bulk Water Project that can deliver 20 million liters of water daily to the MCWD.

Gerodias added that the affected pipe was old and in need of rehabilitation.

She said the MCWD has set aside funding for the rehabilitation of its old pipes across its service area.

However, rehabilitation may take time considering the excavation works that may cause traffic. It would also require more funding as MCWD has a huge franchise area, Gerodias said.

MCWD serves water to consumers in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Talisay, the towns of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova and Liloan.

Water interruption

In a separate advisory, MCWD said there will be a scheduled service interruption on Feb. 29, affecting consumers from Compostela, Lilo-an, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, M.J. Cuenco Ave., pier area, North Reclamation Area, Carreta, Lorega San Miguel, Tejero, T. Padilla and parts of Imus in Cebu City.

This is to pave the way for preventive maintenance in the Northern Cebu Bulk Water Supply facility.

Low pressure to no supply is expected for 12 hours or from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 29.