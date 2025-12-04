MCWD execs face corruption complain

AN EMPLOYEE has accused top officials of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) of corruption, favoritism and mismanagement in a three-page complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas.

The complaint alleged favoritism in promotions, including the appointment of individuals with questionable qualifications or incomplete credentials, delaying the filling of vacant positions to favor insiders and pre-announcing promotions before official postings. It also claimed the misuse of authority in supplier transactions and the failure to release employee salaries from January to March 2025, which reportedly caused hardship among workers.

The anonymous employee also raised concerns about irregularities in the Carmen 1 and Carmen 2 bulk water supply contracts, the termination of the 2013 bulk water supply agreement and the unlawful release of honoraria to members of the Bids and Awards Committee and the Joint Venture Committee.

The complaint also cited unverified foreign trips by executives and alleged that MCWD resources were diverted to supplier-led projects.

The management of non-revenue water (NRW) was also questioned, with the complainant alleging that some decisions raised consumer costs while benefiting select contractors. Discrepancies between the reported incomes and lifestyles of top executives were flagged, suggesting possible misuse of company funds.

The complainant, who identified as a “Concerned Employee of MCWD,” said several staff members were “tired of the management” and willing to submit further evidence as it becomes available.

Ombudsman’s order

In response, the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas ordered MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso and the agency’s executive committee to submit sworn counter-affidavits. The order, dated Sept. 17, 2025, requires all respondents to submit their responses within 10 days of receipt. They must include their full names, positions, salary grades, home addresses and email addresses.

Failure to comply will constitute a waiver of their right to respond and will allow the Ombudsman to proceed with the investigation.

The directive also bars motions to dismiss, requests for clarification or other procedural delays. It emphasized that such pleadings will be stricken from the record.

The Public Assistance Bureau of the Office of the Ombudsman received the complaint on Aug. 5, and referred it to the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas for proper investigation.

This development adds to the longstanding governance issues faced by MCWD, including internal conflicts, recurring board vacancies and disputes over appointment authority involving successive Cebu City administrations and the Local Water Utilities Administration.

SunStar Cebu sought comment from MCWD, but spokesperson Minerva Gerodias said she would still check with their legal team if they had received a copy of the complaint. / CAV