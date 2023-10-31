MCWD gets 3 new board members

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama appointed three new members of the board of directors (BOD) of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, to replace MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III and board members Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno.

They are Melquiades Feliciano, Aristotle Batuhan and Nelson Yuvallos.

Rama said they were tired of waiting for the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to act on their request to issue a “certificate of no objection” to the termination of Daluz, Pato and Seno’s services last August.

The mayor said the notice for their removal was final.

Daluz, for his part, questioned Rama’s move, saying he knows what’s really behind it. First, it’s political, he said. Second, he opposes the proposal to privatize the water district.

He said City Hall should follow proper protocol and wait for the LWUA to decide on the matter.

On Tuesday, Rama tasked the City Legal Office to assist the new members, as their appointment also served as the start of their official functions and duty to steer the MCWD.

During the oath-taking ceremony, he suggested electing Feliciano as the new MCWD chairman to effectively lead the water district.

The retired military general was the Inter-Agency Task Force chief implementer for the Visayas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Existing board members Earl Bonachita and Danilo Ortiz, who also renewed their oath on Tuesday, supported Rama’s appointment of three new members.

City Budget Officer Jerone Castillo, the mayor’s special assistant on legal matters, said the LWUA ignored their request to issue the “certificate of no objection,” which they had submitted in August yet.

“Under the law, they should have acted within 15 days. But there is no action already. Since there is no action, the move of the mayor is to proceed,” Castillo said. “With that, there is a new board. This board must act immediately for the greater good of the city, especially that water is really important to us.”

Castillo said the decision to appoint the new members was related to the Regional Trial Court verdict on the removal of former MCWD directors Augustus Pe Jr., Ralph Sevilla and Cecilia Adlawan in 2020, who sued then mayor Edgardo Labella and LWUA acting administrator Jeci Lapus, both of whom are now dead.

He said the power to appoint has the corresponding power to remove or to discipline.

Remain

However, Daluz said that without a notice or order from LWUA, he will remain as chairman, with Pato as his vice chairman and Seno as the secretary.

As for the accusations that they were involved in graft and corruption, he said these were false, pointing out that no complaint was filed against them in court.

He also shrugged off allegations that they were incompetent, saying the water district has increased its water sources since they sat on the board.

He said the current situation will affect the future operation of MCWD’s ongoing infrastructure projects in Cordova, Liloan, Barangays Marigondon and Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City, the South Road Properties and Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City.

Daluz said the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) issued a favorable opinion in their favor regarding their rift with City Hall.

He said the OGCC stated that LWUA’s power was limited to management and operation of the water district and it cannot enforce a takeover of the BOD or the board of trustees in accordance with Presidential Decree (PD) 198, the law that established the water districts, and was amended by PD 768.

He said they are studying whether to respond through legal measures against Rama’s beef with the water district.

First meeting

The new board members had their first board meeting on Tuesday at the MCWD office at the corner of Lapu-Lapu and Magallanes Streets in downtown Cebu City.

Their first agenda was the election of new officers. They also tackled priority projects and programs.

Feliciano said their utmost priority is to address the water crisis in Cebu and ensure that safe and potable water is available to all of MCWD’s consumers.

Daluz confirmed that the meeting took placed inside the MCWD head office. But since the conference room and the chairman’s office were closed at that time, Feliciano and company ended up having their meeting at the general manager’s office.

Daluz said he was told one of the items in the meeting’s agenda was the order to stop all of MCWD’s bulk water supply projects.

He said this would have a significant impact on Metro Cebu’s water supply.

MCWD, a government-owned and -controlled corporation (GOCC), supplies water to the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Compostela and Cordova.

Rift

The rift between City Hall and the MCWD board members started when then city legal officer Castillo announced on May 18 that Rama had decided to remove Daluz and replace him with Pato as chairman of the board over MCWD’s “unsatisfactory” preparation for the threat of El Niño.

On May 22, City Hall, through a letter signed by City Administrator Collin Rosell, demanded that the BOD submit legal formalities relative to the installation of Pato as the new chairman.

However, the board decided to discuss the matter during its meeting on June 2.

On June 16, Castillo announced the recommendation to remove Daluz, Pato and Seno, citing the petition for their removal by the MCWD Employees Union and its executive board submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas over the deteriorating income of MCWD and their failure to meet the water needs of the utility’s customers, as well as the Feb. 27 opinion of Government Corporate Counsel Rogelio Quevedo that the MCWD board’s approval of three bulk water supply projects in Mactan Island violated the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Seno, through an official statement on June 19, disclosed that a breakfast meeting with the executives of Villar-owned PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. was held on Feb. 16 at Rama’s residence in Barangay Guadalupe.

Daluz said that on Feb. 17, PrimeWater presented a joint venture proposal to the board and MCWD management, which for him, “was really a total takeover.”