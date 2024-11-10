MCWD, Jica launch study for sewerage master plan

A COMPREHENSIVE sewerage system development master plan is underway to enhance Metro Cebu’s sewage infrastructure.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), which supplies potable water to most Metro Cebu residents, launched the master plan study on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City.

The study is being conducted in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project also includes the exploration of appropriate financing methods and the conduct of a pre-feasibility study to ensure its successful implementation.

The kickoff meeting on Friday was attended by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, City Planning and Development Office chief Michael Joseph Espina, MCWD chair of the board of directors Miguelito Pato, MCWD general manager Edgar Donoso, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, and other key stakeholders.

Garcia, in his speech, expressed gratitude to experts from JICA and from the sister city Yokohama for helping in the formulation of the master plan.

“Imagine a Cebu where every family has access to safe and clean water. Imagine a Cebu where rivers and beaches are free from contamination... l believe this can be done. And I might even dare say we might see this in our lifetime,” said Garcia.

In an interview, Engr. Emmanuel Espina, manager of the Planning and Monitoring Division of the MCWD, said that the water district approached JICA in 2019 for a grant that would fund the construction of Metro Cebu’s Sewage System.

“Metro Cebu, in general, has no available master plan for sewerage and (the) majority of the master plans made were for drainage systems,” said Espina.

He said the MCWD is mandated not only to provide potable water to its consumers but also to treat wastewater coming from households and businesses.

Once the comprehensive master plan is completed, it can be adopted by local government units (LGUs) for their proposed projects and programs. Espina added that it will serve as a foundation for securing funding from financial institutions for these initiatives.

“This is still a master plan and its implementation will follow. We started this year, and we expect it to be finished by September 2027,” said Espina.

Metro Cebu does not have a centralized sewerage system to address wastewater discharge. The most common method of wastewater disposal in the City is through septic tanks, with about 91 percent of the households in the City having septic tanks.

However, this practice resulted in poor sanitary conditions and posed a threat to water resources through wastewater leakage.

Most households dispose of sewage into the ground or drain without proper treatment.

Currently, there are two septage treatment plants (SpTP) in operation in Cebu City and the town of Cordova, while one SpTP is being constructed under the JICA Grant Project.

The SpTP in Cebu City can treat 50 cubic meters of wastewater per day, while the SpTP at Cordova has a higher capacity of 150 cubic meters per day. / EHP