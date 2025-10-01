MCWD, Manila Water deploy water trucks to quake-hit north Cebu

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and its bulk water supplier, Manila Water Philippine Ventures (MWPV), have sent water trucks to northern Cebu to provide much-needed relief following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.

The initiative, dubbed “Tabang Alang sa Amihanang Sugbo: MCWD and Manila Water Standing with North Cebu in This Time of Need,” aims to ensure residents in the hardest-hit areas, particularly Bogo City and San Remigio, have access to safe and sufficient water supply while recovery efforts continue.

Two 11-cubic meter water trucks from MCWD and one 20-cubic meter truck from MWPV were deployed and will remain in the affected communities for as long as necessary.

The potable water supply for these trucks will be sourced from MWPV’s water treatment plant in Carmen town.

MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso, Manila Water Operations Manager Ruby Rose Mercado, and MCWD Distribution Division Manager Edward Tandingan personally led the send-off of the drivers and truck helpers tasked with the mission.

“This is our way of standing in solidarity with our fellow Cebuanos in the north during this difficult time,” said Donoso.

The deployment is being carried out in coordination with the Cebu Provincial Government, Cebu City Government, and the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), ensuring that assistance reaches the communities most in need. (PR)