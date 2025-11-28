MCWD nears full recovery

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has restored around 90 percent of its normal daily production output as of Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, almost a month after its pipelines were damaged by Typhoon Tino.

As of Nov. 27, 2025, MCWD said its daily production reached 248,000 out of a normal 275,000 cubic meters (cu.m.) per day. This marks a significant improvement from Nov. 5, when production had only recovered to 40 percent (approximately 109,500 cu.m. per day), and from Nov. 10 with 73 percent (200,500 cu.m. per day).

MCWD Information Officer Minerva Gerodias, in a phone interview on Friday, Nov. 28, said the current figures mean the return of normal water pressure to its 214,000 residential and commercial service connections across its franchise area.

The current daily water production is composed of 144,000 cu.m. per day from MCWD’s in-house supply and 104,000 cu.m. per day from bulk suppliers.

Typhoon Tino, which struck on Nov. 4, damaged pipelines, pumping stations, and power-dependent facilities, leaving portions of Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, and neighboring municipalities without water for weeks.

Since the typhoon, MCWD teams have been working around the clock to repair critical infrastructure, including the Jaclupan Facility in Talisay, Lusaran supply in Cebu City, and the Buhisan Dam pipeline.

Gerodias said the remaining 10 percent was due to the intermittent operation from the JE Hydro-Lusaran in upland Cebu City, which is currently supplying 10,000-15,000 cu.m. out of its usual 30,000 cu.m. of water per day.

The production volume will gradually increase starting next week, she added. The full restoration of 30,000 cu.m. per day from the remaining sources is targeted to begin before Dec. 25. This includes ongoing repairs in the water treatment plant in Compostela along Cotcot River that was severely damaged during Typhoon Tino. The plant usually supplies 10,000 cu.m. per day of water to MCWD.

Gerodias added that the Jaclupan Wellfield facility in Talisay City has resumed operation following the completion of a leak repair on the interconnected MCWD 800mm cement-coated steel pipe and the Watermatic-Tubig Pilipinas Pipelines’s 800mm HDPE pipe, leading to the Lagtang and Tisa reservoirs.

Furthermore, the repair works on the pipeline at Binaliw Bridge are complete. Flushing was also done to ensure water quality following the repairs. / EHP