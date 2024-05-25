MCWD: Not enough water production amid sudden rainfall

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) faces escalating challenges as it records a 63,000 cubic meters per day of water production loss on May 25, 2024.

Minerva Gerodias, MCWD information officer, told SunStar Cebu in an interview that sudden rainfall will not guarantee an increase in water supply production.

"It is not that easy. Also, the past rain was not enough to sustain our water production supply," said Gerodias in Cebuano.

The six surface water sources of MCWD amount to 238,600 cubic meters per day, a high deficit from its usual production of 301,000 cubic meters per day.

In SunStar Cebu’s latest update on May 16, MCWD’s water production was at 232,710 cubic meters per day, showing an increase in water production.

However, Gerodias highlighted that the rain had little to "no impact" on the water district's production.

MCWD has six surface water sources, namely Buhisan Dam in Cebu City, Jaclupan wellfield in Talisay City, Lusaran Hydro in Busay, Mactan Rock Industries Inc. in Compostela, Manila Water Philippine Ventures in Carmen, and Pit-os in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the ongoing desalination test has gone through electro-mechanical and leaking problems, but MCWD is trying to mitigate these issues.

"Mao na ang nakita namo nga mga challenges, pero padayun gihapon sila didto," said Gerodias.

The desalination plant in Opao is expected to supply 10,000 cubic meters of water per day. (DPC)