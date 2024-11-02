MCWD offers free water stations for commuters, cemetery-goers during All Saints', All Souls' Days

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), in cooperation with the Cebu Provincial Government, Cebu City Government, and Kooler Industries Inc., provided free, cold, potable water to commuters across Cebu Province as well as to those visiting cemeteries on All Saints' and All Souls' Days on November 1 and 2, respectively.

MCWD installed drinking stations in five major cemeteries in Cebu City: Pardo, Labangon, Calamba, Carreta, and Talamban. To keep cemetery-goers hydrated during Undas, the drinking stations were made available until November 3.

The water district also installed drinking fountains at the Cebu North Bus and Cebu South Bus terminals in time for the peak travel season.

These water stations will be available to all commuters throughout November as part of MCWD's golden anniversary activities which will be celebrated on November 20.

A public water station providing cold water is also installed at the MCWD main office parking area. (PR)