MCWD power struggle: Some consumers want solutions, not squabbles

THE struggle for control over Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has disgusted some of the water distributor's customers.

Some of these customers did not flock to the MCWD's main office in downtown Cebu City to stage a protest, but they have made their voices heard on social media, particularly on MCWD's official Facebook page.

Most customers want one thing from MCWD, which serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, and the municipalities of Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, and Cordova: a solution to the water supply problems.

"Way agas pirme. Naunsa na man mo, uy (There's no water all the time. What's wrong with you people)?" said Babylyn Reyes Miao, commenting on MCWD's Facebook page statement on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, that "kindly" requested its consumers to refrain from visiting its office and urged them to make use of its collection centers instead.

"Solbara problema sa tubig, uy. Paeta ninyo (Solve the problem on water supply. You are all pathetic)!" said Mae Bacol Veloso: Solbara problema sa tubig oi paeta ninyo!

MCWD issued the statement after what it described as a "security breach" that happened on Monday night, April 15.

The water distributor, in a separate statement posted on Facebook page Tuesday, states that it "vehemently condemns the brazen actions of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), interim board of directors (BOD), Cebu City

Hall and lawyer John DX Lapid for their atrocious disruption of our services."

It accused Lapid — the LWUA-appointed officer-in-charge general manager after the suspension of general manager Edgar Donoso — of barricading and cordoning off the MCWD building, which is a stone's throw away from the Cebu City Hall.

This happened after Donoso barred entry of Lapid and other LWUA-appointed officials from entering MCWD's premises early Monday morning.

Last March 15, LWUA suspended members of the MCWD board of directors, namely Jose Daluz III (chairman), Miguelito Pato and Judelyn Mae Seno, for six months.

Politics plays a role in the power struggle at MCWD, according to Facebook user Noe Villagonzalo.

"Sobrang pamolitika ug kahangol sa gahom. Unta ang serbisyo para sa katawhan maoy ipatigbabaw (What I see is too much politics and excessive hunger for power. I hope that serving people should be at the top of their minds)!" he said.

Not naming any particular official at MCWD, Char Lene wants them to voluntarily step down.

Her reason?

"Walay klaro nga abiso among meter. Walay abiso. Putol lang dayon nga naa man unta mi sa (There was no clear notice about our meter [getting disconnected]. There was no notice. They just cut off the line even if we are living in a) subdivision. No letter nor disconnection notice. Mao lagi (All right), karma will always hunt you," Char Lene said.

This ongoing power struggle at MCWD could be a temporary reprieve for consumers at risk of having their services disconnected.

A portion of MCWD's statement on Facebook Tuesday was declared in all-caps: "DISCONNECTIONS OF ACCOUNTS ARE SUSPENDED."

Until when?

"UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE," MCWD said. (KAL)