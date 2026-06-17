MCWD prepares as water deficit tops 16,000 cubic meters

METROPOLITAN Cebu Water District (MCWD) has stepped up preparations for the possible effects of the El Niño phenomenon after recording a water supply deficit of more than 16,000 cubic meters per day, raising concerns over water availability in Metro Cebu in the coming months.

During a press conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, MCWD general manager John Dx Lapid and operations department manager Edgar Ortega said the water utility was producing an average of 263,941 cubic meters of water per day, below the estimated demand of 280,000 cubic meters per day.

MCWD’s supply deficit of 16,059 cubic meters per day is equivalent to 16.059 million liters of water, enough to fill more than 16 million one-liter bottles.

Water losses

Despite the shortfall, Lapid said MCWD remains in a state of preparedness, not alarm, as it carries out measures to reduce the impact of El Niño on its water supply.

These include rehabilitating existing wells, reducing non-revenue water (NRW) and restricting unauthorized access to fire hydrants, which Lapid said contribute to water losses and pose contamination risks to the utility’s potable water supply.

“We have designated metered hydrants for emergency use and coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection to ensure that hydrants are used only during emergencies,” Lapid said.

Aid for upland villages

MCWD is also assisting upland communities with water supply problems. Residents of Barangays Guba and Agsungot have received water containers, while the utility is studying the deployment of mobile water tanks in mountain barangays, including Cambinocot, Bonbon and Paril.

The utility has allowed Cebu City Government water tankers to draw water from designated hydrants for distribution to upland communities.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said the city has strengthened its coordination with MCWD to ensure continued water access for residents in mountain barangays.

He said a designated hydrant in Barangay Guba has been opened as a controlled water source, while the city has deployed a tanker truck to deliver water daily at no cost to residents.

Archival also supported MCWD’s move to limit access to fire hydrants, saying the measure would help reduce water losses and prevent low-pressure problems in areas facing supply constraints.

He added that the city is considering other interventions, including the distribution of water storage containers and the possible declaration of a state of calamity if conditions worsen.

Jaclupan risk

Ortega identified the Jaclupan Water Facility as one of MCWD’s most vulnerable sources during prolonged dry conditions.

The facility, which supplies many southern barangays in Cebu City and parts of Talisay City, has cut its production to 20,000 cubic meters per day from 30,000 cubic meters per day to preserve groundwater reserves.

Ortega said MCWD is monitoring groundwater levels and managing extraction rates to keep the source operational until the next rainy season.

“If we continue operating at previous production levels, the source could be depleted within three months,” he said.

MCWD estimates that about 30,000 households, or 150,000 individuals, could be affected if the Jaclupan source runs dry.

Seeking new supply

To augment supply, MCWD may buy additional water from bulk suppliers, including those in Mambaling, although Ortega said this would not mean an increase in water rates.

The utility is also pursuing new groundwater development projects in several public schools and testing a pilot leak-detection system in Cordova to help reduce NRW and improve pipeline monitoring.

Lapid urged consumers to conserve water by repairing leaks, reducing unnecessary use and reusing water when possible.

“Water security is a shared responsibility. It is not the responsibility of MCWD alone. Local government units, communities and consumers all have a role to play in ensuring that there will be enough water for everyone,” he said.

As Cebu prepares for a prolonged dry spell, MCWD said its focus remains on maintaining supply, reducing losses and ensuring continued access to safe potable water. / CAV