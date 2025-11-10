MCWD restores water in most areas

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) announced Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, that it has restored 73 percent of its water supply operations following severe disruptions from typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

In an advisory, MCWD said its teams continue to work round-the-clock to repair and rehabilitate damaged pipelines, pumping stations, and water production facilities across Metro Cebu. The agency assured consumers that efforts are ongoing to achieve full restoration and stabilize water distribution in affected areas.

As of Monday, MCWD’s current production stands at 200,500 cubic meters daily out of production of 275,000 supplying most of the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, and parts of northern Cebu.

Typhoon Tino, which struck on Tuesday morning, Nov. 4, left many areas in Cebu without water after heavy rains and flooding damaged main lines and power-dependent facilities.

MCWD has been coordinating with local governments and Visayan Electric Company to speed up restoration in areas where supply remains intermittent.

In a phone interview on Monday, MCWD information officer Minerva Gerodias told SunStar Cebu that its Jaclupan Facility in Talisay City was one of the most severely affected sources.

Gerodias said the Jaclupan facility remains offline (30,000 cubic meters) due to a damaged 800mm transmission line that carries raw water to the Tisa reservoir.

Looking for leaks

Repairs are expected within five days even as the MCWD continues to conduct further assessments for possible leaks in other parts of the Jaclupan system. The Carcar Water District has deployed a team and equipment to assist in the welding and repair works in Jaclupan.

Repairs are also underway in the Buhisan Dam, which produces about 6,000 cubic meters daily after a 400mm steel pipeline was heavily damaged by flooding.

Meanwhile, the Lusaran facility in Cebu City, another critical source supplying around 30,000 cubic meters daily, is targeted for restoration within a week by JE Hydro, the supplier.

Gerodias said JE Hydro remains temporarily unable to deliver its committed supply to MCWD.

Bulk water sources JE Hydro Busay and Pit-os, and PWRI Mambaling 1 are undergoing repairs, while Abejo Pit-os remains temporarily unavailable due to Visayan Electric’s clearing operations, said Gerodias.

She urged the public not to tamper with water pipelines, citing a recent incident in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, where an illegally altered line caused a major leak disrupting supply in the area. The damage has been repaired and supply has been restored.

PWRI Mambaling 3–Vestil, Mactan Rock–Oprra, Mactan Rock–Tejero, Abejo–BC Homes, Abejo–Guadalupe, and Abejo–Casuntingan remain operational.

Under MCWD’s in-house water supply system, all 14 wells in the Talamban Wellfield and all 11 wells in the Tisa Wellfield are operational, while 42 out of 45 direct feed pumps are also in operation.

The Mambaling desalination facility also remains operational and is currently supplying 10,000 of its usual 5,000 cubic meters daily.

Other cities, towns

In Mandaue City, eight in-house wells at the Canduman Wellfield are operational, along with eight wells at the Casili Wellfield, while the Mandaue desalination plant is expected to resume operations on Monday, Nov. 17.

In Lapu-Lapu City, 11 in-house wells are operational; while Bulk Water Suppliers such as Mactan Rock–Mepz and Mactan Rock–Basak are also contributing to the city’s water supply.

In Talisay, all seven wells in Barangay Lagtang are operational supplying water to the city.

Meanwhile, Cebu North Bulk Water, which supplies 34,500 cubic meters at full capacity, sustained only minimal damage and has largely recovered with the use of backup generators.

The Liloan Wellfield has 14 operational wells.

MCWD reported that a valve in Danao City was damaged by flooding, disrupting water supply in the towns of Compostela and Liloan. The damage was immediately repaired.

MCWD’s franchise area covers the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Lapu-Lapu and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Cordova. / EHP