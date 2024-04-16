MCWD resumes operations after 'security breach' incident

The operations at the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) have returned to normal, the MCWD announced on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2024.

MCWD had some of its frontline services, including water bill payments and reconnection requests, suspended on Tuesday, April 16, due to alleged security breach at its main office.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your patience and understanding during yesterday's disruption of frontline services," MCWD's advisory said.

The water district's employees were also directed to report back for duty, the MCWD said on the same advisory.

MCWD information officer Minerva Gerodias, in an interview on Tuesday, said MCWD officials learned around 70 Cebu City Hall personnel “barged in” MCWD building around 10 p.m. on Monday, April 15.

The personnel also allegedly tried to open the general manager's office using a credit card, said Gerodias.

The incident prompted MCWD to halt its some of operations temporarily on Tuesday. (JJL)