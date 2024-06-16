MCWD sees boost in supply with Mambaling desal plant

A DESALINATION plant in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City that will be operational before the end of this month can initially produce 10 million liters of water, a boost to the supply of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

In an update shared to SunStar Cebu by MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III on Sunday, June 16, 2024, the plant will provide 10 million liters of (10,000 cubic meters) of desalinated water. Within a year, it will be fully capable of providing 25 million liters (25,000 cubic meters) of water.

Daluz announced in January this year that the desalination plant in Mambaling will begin delivering an initial supply of 10 million liters per day of water in March. However, this did not push through.

In the Jan. 13 interview with SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program, “Beyond the Headlines,” Daluz revealed that the plant’s operations, initially set for September last year, were delayed due to postponed civil works and pipe-laying on F. Vestil St.

Although MCWD requested a permit in April 2023, the Cebu City Government only approved the pipe-laying activities early this year. Parts of the pipes on F. Vestil St. have already been installed and covered.

In an interview last Friday, June 14, MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias said that if things go as planned this month, the Mambaling facility will become the second desalination plant to provide an additional water source for MCWD, following the plant in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City.

“We are almost back to our normal production, plus we are also expecting the Mambaling desalination plant to be commissioned,” Gerodias said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Gerodias further said that their water deficit has decreased.

During the El Niño phenomenon, MCWD’s deficit reached 65,000 cubic meters, but as of Thursday, June 13, it was down to 36,000 cubic meters.

“The more our supply improves, hopefully, the deficit will further decrease,” she said.

Gerodias said the desalination plant in Opao supplies MCWD with 9,300 cubic meters of water.

She said there was no official opening for the Opao desalination plant as the supplier is still fine-tuning everything.

The desalination plant processes seawater into potable water to supplement the water supply of the MCWD. / AML