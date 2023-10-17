MCWD septage plant to operate again in November

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) septage treatment plant is expected to operate again in November this year following the temporary stoppage order issued by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in Central Visayas.

A septage treatment plant is a facility designed to treat septage, which comprises wastewater, organic matter, and solids that accumulate in septic tanks over time.

In a phone interview, MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias told SunStar Cebu on Monday, October 16, 2023, that sometime in September, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) conducted an examination on a river near MCWD’s septage facility.

She added that during the examination, the DENR discovered that the water was contaminated with effluent, which originated from the facility.

“Ang reason ato, ang pond kay leaking,” Gerodias said.

She said the leaking from the pond where the effluent is being stored is the main reason why the EMB-Central Visayas issued a stoppage order, which took effect last Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

She said the facility separates solid waste from liquid waste, but the treatment machine responsible for treating the water waste is currently malfunctioning.

“Pero karon, nag purchase mi’g bag-o nga machine nga amo gamiton to treat the effluent,” Gerodias said.

She said they are already in the middle of installing the new machine, which will eventually be fully operational by November.

According to Gerodias, the current facility can treat 120 cubic meters per day. But with the new facility to be provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), it will have the capacity to treat up to 550 cubic meters per day, as the upcoming facility can handle 430 cubic meters per day.

She said that in February 2022, there was a usufruct agreement between the MCWD and Cebu City Government, allowing MCWD to use the property in the north reclamation area for the establishment of the new septage facility, which will be established by Jica.

In February 2023, the Philippines and Jica signed a grant of 2 billion yen for the establishment of the facility.

Gerodias added that MCWD allocated P200 million for site development, which is their only responsibility in preparation for the installation of the new facility.

She said that currently, the MCWD’s septage facility serves six municipalities within Metro Cebu. However, during the temporary suspension, they have the option to use a private septage facility in Soong, Lapu-Lapu City.

She added that MCWD has a septage facility in Cordova, but it only serves municipalities within Mactan Island.

In 1981, the Public Estate Authority (PEA) constructed and operated the septage treatment facility, but it was eventually donated to the Cebu City Government.

In 1991, another deed of donation was executed, granting the Cebu City Government full ownership of the facility.

In 2019, a usufruct agreement was signed by the Cebu City Government and MCWD, allowing the turnover of the management to the latter. (AML)